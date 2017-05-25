Watch: Priyanka sings, answers questions candidly as we get a glimpse of her house

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is the latest star to take the spotlight in Vogue's viral '73 Questions' series.

While giving a tour of her New York City apartment, the 34-year-old actress sings a "goat meme" version of her favourite Taylor Swift song, tries to do a Boston accent and runs in slow-motion, Baywatch-style.

When the 'Quantico' star is asked to share a "misconception Americans have about Indians," she said that not everyone in India is in an arranged marriage and that Indians don't "speak a language called Indian-it's like saying I speak American."

On the flip side, the actress, whose favourite thing about the United States is that it's "the land of the free and the home of the brave and also the cheeseburgers," admitted that many Indians assume "all Americans are super rich and you can sue anyone here-though that might be true!"

After Chopra tried to do a Boston accent by softening her 'r's to say "park the car in the yard," she admitted, "I'm never doing a Boston accent again!"

Moving on to her love life, she suggested that one should not "impress a girl, but surprise her." "Don't do the whole chocolate and flowers thing," she advised.

The most romantic thing a guy can do to woo her would be to fly her to "an unknown destination to see the sunset."

The worst the cheesy pickup line she ever heard was from a guy who said, "Oh my God, did you just fart? 'Cause you blew me away!"

Asked to share her top three goals, she said, "To go to every island in the world, to have lots of babies and the third one would be...I don't know! I'm still thinking about what my third one would be."

Watch the video here: