Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Priyanka sings, answers questions candidly as we get a glimpse of her house

ANI
Published May 25, 2017, 9:37 am IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 9:39 am IST
She sings a "goat meme" version of a Taylor Swift song, and runs in slow-motion, Baywatch-style in the video.
Screengrabs from the video.
 Screengrabs from the video.

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is the latest star to take the spotlight in Vogue's viral '73 Questions' series.

While giving a tour of her New York City apartment, the 34-year-old actress sings a "goat meme" version of her favourite Taylor Swift song, tries to do a Boston accent and runs in slow-motion, Baywatch-style.

When the 'Quantico' star is asked to share a "misconception Americans have about Indians," she said that not everyone in India is in an arranged marriage and that Indians don't "speak a language called Indian-it's like saying I speak American."

On the flip side, the actress, whose favourite thing about the United States is that it's "the land of the free and the home of the brave and also the cheeseburgers," admitted that many Indians assume "all Americans are super rich and you can sue anyone here-though that might be true!"

After Chopra tried to do a Boston accent by softening her 'r's to say "park the car in the yard," she admitted, "I'm never doing a Boston accent again!"

Moving on to her love life, she suggested that one should not "impress a girl, but surprise her." "Don't do the whole chocolate and flowers thing," she advised.
The most romantic thing a guy can do to woo her would be to fly her to "an unknown destination to see the sunset."

The worst the cheesy pickup line she ever heard was from a guy who said, "Oh my God, did you just fart? 'Cause you blew me away!"

Asked to share her top three goals, she said, "To go to every island in the world, to have lots of babies and the third one would be...I don't know! I'm still thinking about what my third one would be."

Watch the video here:

Tags: priyanka chopra, new york home, hollywood

Related Stories

'Baywatch' is Priyanka's second international project after 'Quantico.'

Baywatch panned by international critics, but Priyanka’s act gets lauded

The first reviews of the film have trashed the film but many have termed Priyanka's act as the saving grace.
24 May 2017 6:39 PM
Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Pic: Instagram)

Cannes 2017: After Deepika-Priyanka name goof-up, now Sonam mistaken for Deepika

The 70th Cannes Festival began on May 17 and will continue till May 28.
23 May 2017 2:56 PM
Shah Rukh Khan, Ariana Grande and Priyanka Chopra.

SRK, Priyanka, others from B'town condemn terror attack during Ariana Grande concert

Killing at least 22 people and injuring 59 others, the terror attack is the deadliest in the UK since the 7/7 bombings of 2005.
23 May 2017 1:54 PM
Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were among the celebrties who took to Twitter and voiced their concern over the attack.

Priyanka, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, others condemn attack at Ariana Grande concert

The terror incident has sent shockwaves across the world and celebrities also expressed their sadness.
23 May 2017 10:06 AM
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: File)

Sonia, Priyanka, Mamata doing politics on triple talaq: Ravi Shankar Prasad

He also lashed out at Congress leader Kapil Sibal for comparing Muslims' 'faith' in triple talaq to those of Hindus in Ram temple.
22 May 2017 9:50 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ransomware attack: Wannacry affects Google's RailWire free Wi-Fi service

(Image: Representational image/ Gadget Blaze)
 

Boeing, DARPA to design next-gen space plane

(Image: DARPA)
 

US mother who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

Judy O'Connor, center, sits with her son, MBA graduate Marty O'Connor, during commencement at Chapman University in Orange, Calif. (Photo: AP)
 

Brad Pitt lands in Mumbai; meets Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film War Machine

Shah Rukh Khan in a chat session with Brad Pitt. (Pic: Twitter)
 

Video: Joyful elephant playing on the highway halts traffic for 30 mins in Assam

The video was shared by a passerby (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: 10-year-old from Indonesia weighs 190 kg due to noodle, cola addiction

He stays home all day (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Celina Jaitly expecting twins again!

Celina Jaitly

Dharmendra skips grandson’s debut launch

Interestingly, even Sunny was missing in action at the muhurat of Genius even though he has worked with Anil Sharma in several films like Gadar, Apne and Singhsaab The Great. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor is proud of Indian designers

Sonam Kapoor at 2017 Cannes Film Festival

A celestial connect with Maheshwar

Sonam Kapoor

Sachin's film premiere: Virat-Anushka come together; Dhoni, other cricketers attend

(L) Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (R) Sachin posing with other members of the Indian cricket team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham