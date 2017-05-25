Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir reacts to Dangal being on course to break Baahubali 2's box-office run

PTI
Published May 25, 2017, 8:49 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 8:54 pm IST
'Dangal' has managed a whopping 700 crore plus gross in China, which is way more than its domestic score.
Aamir Khan.
 Aamir Khan.

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan said the box office collection of his blockbuster ‘Dangal’ should not be compared to the recently released ‘Baahubali 2,’ as both are good films which are making the country proud.

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ broke all previous box office records in India and international markets and has reportedly raked in nearly Rs 1,565 crore in worldwide collection.

Aamir’s sports drama too is not behind, thanks to its excellent run in China which has taken the worldwide collection of the film to reportedly Rs 1,500 crore.

When asked whether ‘Dangal’ would be able to beat ‘Baahubali 2’ collection, Aamir told reporters, "I am very happy the film is being appreciated so much in China and across the world. But I don’t think there should be any comparisons.

"I have not seen Baahubali 2 yet but it’s a very successful film and I have heard too many good things about it."

‘Dangal’ is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, while ‘Baahubali 2’ is an epic-fantasy drama directed by S S Rajamouli.

Congratulating Rajamouli and his entire team, Aamir said, "I feel there shouldn’t be a comparison between the two. Both are good films in their own rights, both are Indian films which are making the country proud.

"I am proud of Baahubali as well and as an Indian fan I would really appreciate the fact that the film is doing so well all over the world."

The actor was speaking at the premiere of ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams,’ here last night.

Tags: aamir khan, dangal, baahubali: the conclusion
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

A poster of the film.

After Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Prabhas's Baahubali 2 to release in China

'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' has become the first Indian movie to cross Rs 1500 crores worldwide.
25 May 2017 11:50 AM
Aamir Khan in a still from 'Dangal.'

'Dangal reeks of patriarchy, male chauvinism': Chinese feminists slam Aamir's film

Some viewers say that it broke gender stereotypes, but some say that it reeked of prejudice and made them vomit.
18 May 2017 7:53 PM
Aamir Khan in a still from 'Dangal.'

Aamir's Dangal smashes box office record in China, crosses Rs 100-crore mark

The film is having a dream run at the box office in China and has already grossed more than Rs 100 crores.
10 May 2017 9:48 AM

Technology Gallery

TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Three speculations that Salman starrer Tubelight trailer confirms about the film!

Still from the film
 

WannaCry doesn’t affect Android and iOS

Android and iOS are not affected by any kind of ransomware from the world of PCs.
 

Video: Filipino man branded an 'evil spirit' due to rare skin condition

His mother abandoned him when he was 12 (Photo: YouTube)
 

It’s an error, not misidentification: Sonam on being tagged as Deepika at Cannes

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Cannes this year. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rajinikanth's Dhanush-Pa Ranjith movie title revealed, fans going bonkers!

Rajinikanth in a still from Pa Ranjith's 'Kabali'.
 

Pakistani actress Nadia Khan accuses Hollywood actor of assaulting her daughter

"I went to the audition hoping it would be good for my child, but instead got the shock of my life," said Nadia. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Three speculations that Salman starrer Tubelight trailer confirms about the film!

Still from the film

Producer Sunil Sanjan invested his entire earnings on Flat 211

Film's official poster

Magadheera makers take Raabta's team to court over plagiarism row

Stills from the two films.

The money was repeatedly offered, they refused to accept it: Neerja makers

A still from the film. Sonam Kapoor, who played the lead role in the film, received the Special Mention award at the National Film Awards this year.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nandita Das unveil Manto at Cannes Film Festival

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui and Rashika Duggal snapped with film's director Nandita Das at Cannes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham