Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra to play Kalpana Chawla

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2017, 12:33 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 8:52 am IST
Apart from this mega project Priyanka was also in news to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film.
Priyanka Chopra
 Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra has just landed in Mumbai and she is already in news for all the right reasons.According to the latest reports Priyanka Chopra has been signed to play the role of astronaut Kalpana Chawla in a biopic directed by a newcomer, Priya Mishra.

If she comes on board for this project then this will be Chopra’s first Hindi film after Prakash Jha’s cop drama Jai Gangaajal last year and will also be her second biopic post Omung Kumar’s 2014 sports drama Mary Kom.

While the director Priya Mishra has given out an official statement to few publication, there has been no official confirmation from Priyanka’s team.However a source close to the actress reveals, “There are many film makers who are keen to work with Priyanka, but she will take her time to make an official announcement about her forthcoming projects. Right now it’s too early to disclose anything.” Apart from this mega project Priyanka was also in news to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film on Sahir Ludhianvi, and Anirudh Roy Chowdhary’s next.

Tags: priyanka chopra, kalpana chawla, priya mishra

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 3310 pre-orders to start on May 5 in India, could cost below Rs 4,000: report

Nokia 3310 (2017) comes in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
 

Venus mission: ISRO invites proposals for space experiments

ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar had earlier said that the mission to Venus is on the horizon and studies are underway.
 

Google honours legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar with a doodle on his 88th birthday

To mark his 88th birthday, the Google Doodle shows a young Rajkumar in a movie theatre with a silhouette of several people watcting his movie.
 

Serena Williams posts heartfelt baby message on fiance's birthday

Serena Williams announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Ohanian and last week revealed she is expecting her first child and will not play again this year. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Don’t teach me about Sikhism’: Harbhajan Singh silences fan on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to fan who asked him to wear a turban properly. (Photo: AFP)
 

Has Katrina Kaif finally found herself a new abode?

Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha and Armaan Malik’s war of words

Sonakshi Sinha and Armaan Malik

Karan Johar plans a vacation with twins

Karan Johar

I chose to move on, says Sangeeta Bijlani

Sangeeta Bijlani

Imtiaz Ali unaffected by Akshay Kumar’s box office clash

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali

It’s nani time for Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore and Hema Malini
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham