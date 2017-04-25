Priyanka Chopra to play Kalpana Chawla

Actress Priyanka Chopra has just landed in Mumbai and she is already in news for all the right reasons.According to the latest reports Priyanka Chopra has been signed to play the role of astronaut Kalpana Chawla in a biopic directed by a newcomer, Priya Mishra.

If she comes on board for this project then this will be Chopra’s first Hindi film after Prakash Jha’s cop drama Jai Gangaajal last year and will also be her second biopic post Omung Kumar’s 2014 sports drama Mary Kom.

While the director Priya Mishra has given out an official statement to few publication, there has been no official confirmation from Priyanka’s team.However a source close to the actress reveals, “There are many film makers who are keen to work with Priyanka, but she will take her time to make an official announcement about her forthcoming projects. Right now it’s too early to disclose anything.” Apart from this mega project Priyanka was also in news to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film on Sahir Ludhianvi, and Anirudh Roy Chowdhary’s next.