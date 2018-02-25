RIP Sridevi: Last pictures of the actress from Mohit Marwah wedding

Last pictures of Sridevi.

Mumbai: Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The 54-year-old actress surrendered to cardiac arrest, but her beauty and grace even in her last moments was beyond imagination.

Sridevi gave a new meaning to glamour at the wedding ceremony as she looked every bit eternally beautiful no matter what. Here are some of her last pictures:

Antara Marwah❤️❤️😘😘 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:05am PST

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:30pm PST

❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:43am PST

Gone too soon, Sridevi. R.I.P. May your family gain all the strength for the loss.