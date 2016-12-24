Priyanka to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

“Priyanka will meet Bhansali again at his office next week and is expected to sign on the dotted line only in February. The duo has been discussing scripts for the last one year. They’re very fond of each other,” a source reportedly told a leading newspaper..

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra recently confirmed that she will be doing two Bollywood projects next year. After a very busy schedule in US, the actress is back in Mumbai for a two-week break.

PeeCee is reportedly gearing up for a second innings with her ‘Bajirao Mastani’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB). While some say she will play the lead role of Amrita Pritam in SLB’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic ‘Gustakhiyan’, a new report claims that the superstar will star in Bhansali’s female-centric project which the ace director is still working on.

A source close to the development told a newspaper, “Priyanka has met and discussed scripts with seven Bollywood directors over the last four months. She is being very selective as her calendar is choc-o-bloc till 2018 since the chance of 'Quantico' getting a third season is high”.

Bhansali is currently busy with his period drama ‘Padmavati’ and has two other projects lined up, one being ‘Gustakhiyan’.

Chopra, on the other hand, is constantly juggling between work commitments and spending quality time with family. The ‘Quantico’ actress has been appointed the Global Goodwill ambassador by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and in India, she is the brand ambassador of Assam tourism.

The actress has flown down to Assam’s capital city Guwahati after attending a party hosted by her best friend Srishti Behl Arya at her Juhu residence.