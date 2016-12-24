Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 24, 2016, 10:43 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2016, 10:48 am IST
The director-actor duo has previously taken the wold of cinema by storm with ‘Bajirao Mastani’.
“Priyanka will meet Bhansali again at his office next week and is expected to sign on the dotted line only in February. The duo has been discussing scripts for the last one year. They’re very fond of each other,” a source reportedly told a leading newspaper..
 “Priyanka will meet Bhansali again at his office next week and is expected to sign on the dotted line only in February. The duo has been discussing scripts for the last one year. They’re very fond of each other,” a source reportedly told a leading newspaper..

 

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra recently confirmed that she will be doing two Bollywood projects next year. After a very busy schedule in US, the actress is back in Mumbai for a two-week break.

PeeCee is reportedly gearing up for a second innings with her ‘Bajirao Mastani’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB). While some say she will play the lead role of Amrita Pritam in SLB’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic ‘Gustakhiyan’, a new report claims that the superstar will star in Bhansali’s female-centric project which the ace director is still working on.

A source close to the development told a newspaper, “Priyanka has met and discussed scripts with seven Bollywood directors over the last four months. She is being very selective as her calendar is choc-o-bloc till 2018 since the chance of 'Quantico' getting a third season is high”.

Bhansali is currently busy with his period drama ‘Padmavati’ and has two other projects lined up, one being ‘Gustakhiyan’.

Chopra, on the other hand, is constantly juggling between work commitments and spending quality time with family. The ‘Quantico’ actress has been appointed the Global Goodwill ambassador by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and in India, she is the brand ambassador of Assam tourism.

The actress has flown down to Assam’s capital city Guwahati after attending a party hosted by her best friend Srishti Behl Arya at her Juhu residence.

Tags: priyanka chopra, sanjay leela bhansali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

The actress’s brief appearance in ‘Baywatch’ trailer has left her fans disappointed.
20 Dec 2016 7:08 PM
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is Assam tourism’s brand ambassador

The government has already signed a two-year agreement with Chopra ‘free of cost’.
19 Dec 2016 4:59 PM
Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra puts work on hold, flies to Mumbai for Christmas

The star had a busy year shooting for the second season of 'Quantico' and her upcoming debut film 'Baywatch'.
18 Dec 2016 4:14 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala: 94-year-old Chiri Ammachi's toothless laughter is going viral

The nonagenarian from Kerala couldn’t stop laughing even as the narrator was introducing her. (Photo: Facebook Videograb)
 

Piracy strikes again! A day into release, Dangal being streamed live on FB

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli to lead Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016, R Ashwin also picked

Virat Kohli, Indian Test skipper, who amassed 1215 runs in 12 Tests played in 2016 and scored four centuries, including three double hundreds, was named to skipper of the Cricket Australia’s Test Team of 2016. (Photo: AP)
 

As first lady, Michelle Obama shaped the role around her family

US first lady Michelle Obama, daughters and US President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

Trump co-chair wants Obama to 'die from mad cow disease', calls 1st lady male

File photo of US first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama. (Photo: AP)
 

R Ashwin makes fun of Karun Nair, KL Rahul

R Ashwin trolled Karun Nair and KL Rahul after the duo’s low scores in the first innings during the Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Watch: Shraddha, Aditya sing Christmas song, indulge in adorable banter

Screengrab from the video.

Shahid Kapoor takes fencing and horse-riding lessons to prep for Padmavati

Shahid was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey's 'Udta Punjab'.

Katrina’s spokesperson puts an end to rumours of her dating Aditya Roy Kapur

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur

Special Kaabil screening for Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

CBFC bends rules for Shor Se Shuruaat?

Pahlaj Nihalani
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham