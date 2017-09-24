We need people like Newton in our society and system: Rajkummar Rao

New Delhi: As 'Newton' has been selected as Indian's official entry to the Oscars 2018, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said that, 'Newton' is a "real super hero", while adding, "We need people like 'Newton' in our society and system," to bring free and fair elections in conflict-ridden areas.

While talking to media, the 33-year-old, "Newton is a super hero, a real super hero, we need people like Newton in our society and system."

The 'Trapped' star said that it is really nice that the movie is creating impact on the people and the government is using it as a tool to spread awareness.

Earlier on Friday, Rajkummar, who plays the lead role in 'Newton', took to social media to share the news that Newton is India's official entry to the Oscars 2018.

"Every country has corruption and problems, so everybody can connect their problem with 'Newton,' he said.

He expressed hope that 'Newton' will impress the international audience as well, like it's impacting the people of India.

Movie's producer Manish Mundra expressed his happiness that they are "super thrilled and excited about the nomination of the film in Oscars".

The 'Trapped' star said that soon after the 'Newton' was selected as Indian's official entry to the Oscars, people started congratulating.

"A lot many people called to congratulate and everybody is very supportive. A lot many people tweeted on social media to express their love for 'Newton'."

After many years, a film has come, where everybody is saying that it's worthwhile, the actor stated.

The movie, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra, is directed by Amit V Masurkar.

Here is the list of India's last ten Oscar submissions - 'Eklavya: The Royal Guard' (2007), 'Taare Zameen Par' (2008), 'Harishchandra's Factory' (2009), 'Peepli Live' (2010), 'Abu, Son of Adam' (2011), 'Barfi!' (2012), 'The Good Road' (2013), 'Liar's Dice' (2014), 'Court' (2015) and 'Interrogation' (2016).

Only three Indian films - 'Mother India' (1957), 'Salaam Bombay!' (1988) and 'Lagaan' (2001) - have been nominated for Best Foreign Language film.