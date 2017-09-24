Entertainment, Bollywood

After Bhojpuri actor Manoj Pandey, his wife held in rape case

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2017, 9:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 9:26 pm IST
Pandey was arrested on the night of September 21 from Kalyan in Thane district, where he was shooting for a film.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
 Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Mumbai: Two days after his arrest, Bhojpuri film actor Manoj Pandey's wife too has been held on the charge of assisting him in allegedly raping a 27-year-old singer-actress on the pretext of marrying her, the police said today.

The actor's 20-year-old wife was arrested from her residence in suburban Kandivali yesterday. The couple had also allegedly cheated the victim of Rs 10.80 lakh, a senior police official at Charkop police station said.

According to the official, after the victim approached the police on September 15 with the complaint of rape against Pandey (27), the actor's wife had allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she doesn't "stay away" from her husband.

Pandey was arrested on the night of September 21 from Kalyan in Thane district, where he was shooting for a film.

The woman, who said she was in a live-in relationship with Pandey (27), alleged that he had forced her to undergo an abortion in 2015 when she was two months pregnant, the police had said.

According to the woman's complaint, she met Pandey at a party in 2012 where he promised her a role in a movie starring him. She stated that they moved into a rented apartment in suburban Kandivali and she was bearing the accommodation expenses, the police had said.

Both the accused have been booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.

Tags: bhojpuri, manoj pandey
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Bhojpuri actor Manoj Pandey arrested for allegedly raping live-in partner


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's Virat Kohli or Ahmed Shahzad? Pakistani Twitter users pick their favourite

The Indian batsman completely floored Shahzad, amassing over 6000 likes in comparison to Shahzad’s odd-320 retweets. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Man demands compensation for torn clothes from doctor who saved his son's life

The doctor eventually paid after negotiating the amount (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors shocked to find worm wriggling inside boy's eyeball

The worm can get into the body due to consumption of uncooked fish (Photo: YouTube)
 

Team India fans slam BCCI over ICC World T20 2007 triumph Facebook video, here's why

Burdening all the expectations, MS Dhoni’s young brigade made their name in the history books.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni bowls alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Twitter, Facebook can’t keep calm

MS Dhoni, who is playing a key role in grooming the Virat Kohli-led young Indian side, bowled alongside the three other spinners in the squad – Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya guides hosts to series win

Hardik Pandya impressed with both bat and ball. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I still don't consider myself an A-list Bollywood actress: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu.

Watch: Trailer of CRD is the boldest to come out in India in recent times

A still from the movie.

Members of Karni Sena burn posters of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati

A still from the film.

We need people like Newton in our society and system: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao

When promo time backfires

A still from Pink.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham