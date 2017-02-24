 LIVE !  :  R Ashwin wrapped up Australian innings as he dismissed Mitchell Starc in the first over on day 2. (Photo: AP) Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Australia all out for 260
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sarkaar 3 to be dubbed in Telugu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Feb 24, 2017, 12:12 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Big B himself was keen to open it up to the audiences in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Amitabh Bachchan
 Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan will be heard talking in Telugu for the dubbed version of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkaar 3. Says a source, “We were wondering if RGV should do a Telugu version of Sarkaar 3. But Big B himself was keen to open it up to the audiences in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

The question now is, who will dub in Telugu for Amitabh? Says the source from the unit, “His voice is too distinct and difficult to be replicated.

At the same time, we can’t have Bachchan saab sounding like someone entirely different. We are trying to figure a way out.”

Tags: amitabh bachchan, ram gopal varma, big b

Lifestyle Gallery

Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Live Test cricket score, India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Australia all out for 260

R Ashwin wrapped up Australian innings as he dismissed Mitchell Starc in the first over on day 2. (Photo: AP)
 

Premier League champions Leicester City sack manager Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has come under intense scrutiny this season during a slump that has left Leicester City just a point above relegation zone. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushma Swaraj scolds Navy officer on Twitter, rescues him from Yemen

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/AP)
 

Watch: Superman Wriddhiman Saha pulls off a stunning catch against Australia

Wriddhiman Saha dived in the Superman style to pluck the ball out of the thin air. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Swedish citizen jailed for Facebook call to fund Islamic State

Representational Image.
 

Bombay HC orders Rangoon makers to deposit 2 cr in copyright infringement battle

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Eyeing the Rs 100cr club!

Shahid Kapoor

Sonam makes her relationship official?

Sonam Kapoor

Deepika Padukone following Priyanka’s footsteps?

(From left) Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Watch: Swara reiterates her phenomenal acting prowess in Anaarkali of Aarah trailer

Screengrabs from the video.

Bombay HC orders Rangoon makers to deposit 2 cr in copyright infringement battle

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham