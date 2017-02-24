Sarkaar 3 to be dubbed in Telugu

Amitabh Bachchan will be heard talking in Telugu for the dubbed version of Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkaar 3. Says a source, “We were wondering if RGV should do a Telugu version of Sarkaar 3. But Big B himself was keen to open it up to the audiences in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

The question now is, who will dub in Telugu for Amitabh? Says the source from the unit, “His voice is too distinct and difficult to be replicated.

At the same time, we can’t have Bachchan saab sounding like someone entirely different. We are trying to figure a way out.”