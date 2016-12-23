Entertainment, Bollywood

Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally: Salman

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2016, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 12:48 pm IST
The 50-year-old star says on Twitter that his family liked Aamir's film even more than his own released 'Sultan'.
Aamir and Salman had shared screen space in 'Andaaz Apna Apna'.
 Aamir and Salman had shared screen space in 'Andaaz Apna Apna'.

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan lauded AamirKhan's performance in "Dangal", saying he loves him personally but hates the actor when it comes to their profession as he has done a fantastic job in the biopic.

The 50-year-old star says on Twitter that his family liked Aamir's film even more than his own released 'Sultan'.

Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally: Salman

Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally: Salman

Aamir had an interesting response to the tweet.

Love you personally Aamir but hate you professionally: Salman

While Salman's 'Sultan' was about a fictional wrestling champion from Haryana, whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life, Aamir's 'Dangal' chronicled the story of a real life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.

In the film, Aamir plays Phogat, a former national champion, who trained his daughters to become professional wrestlers.

'Dangal', also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim, hit the theatres today.

Tags: aamir khan, salman khan, dangal, sultan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Screengrabs from 'Dangal' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Aamir Khan's Dangal has a quirky cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan!

The two stars have been healthy rivals for over two decades.
22 Dec 2016 8:51 PM
A still from the film.

Dangal movie review: An unmissable epic

The film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari stars Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.
22 Dec 2016 12:22 PM
Dangal poster

Aamir's Dangal not to release in Pakistan, say distributors

The cinema owners in Pakistan have suffered about Rs 150 million loss since the non-screening of Indian movies.
20 Dec 2016 4:48 PM

SRK, Salman, Aamir in one film? Sajid Nadiadwala reveals the truth

The producer cleared the air about the movie rumours during his Twitter chat
05 Jun 2015 9:02 PM
Sangram Singh

Olympian wrestler roots for Salman and Aamir Khan

Sangram is impressed by Salman and Aamir’s preparation.
30 Apr 2016 12:22 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Physicians win race against time to save man from rare lethal disease

Burger thought he had malaria but it was something much worse (Photo: AFP)
 

Angelina Jolie has compromised the children's privacy, accuses Brad Pitt

The couple shares six children-Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. (Photo: AP)
 

Flight gets delayed due to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7’ Wi-Fi hoax

A flight in America was delayed after a passenger changed the name of their Wi-Fi device to ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 7.’
 

Mumbai-based NGO helps disabled people in Ladakh

The trust plans on helping 400 people in Ladakh to walk again with prosthetic legs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

N Korean soldiers suffer from diarrhea due to Kim Jong-un's 'special diet'

The boarder guards had earlier stormed into China in search of food as famine continued in North Korea. (Photo: AP)
 

MS Dhoni fans slam R Ashwin after he fails to thank Captain Cool

MS Dhoni fans did not like the fact that R Ashwin did not thank Captain Cool after he was named ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2016. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Sarbjit' make it to Oscars long list

Both the films have earned rave reviews for their original content and spectacular performances.

Salman Khan visits slum as part of drive against open defecation

Salman Khan

Watch: OK Jaanu's Enna Sona is the perfect romantic song for the season

Screengrabs from the video.

First pictures: Saif, Kareena offer a glimpse of their baby Taimur

Saif and Kareena outsdie their Bandra home on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia's apperances prove that Salman's link-up rumours were all false

Iulia Vantur
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham