How dare anybody have an opinion about Saif-Kareena's baby: Karan Johar

Published Dec 23, 2016, 6:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 6:25 pm IST
KJo thinks it is absolutely ridiculous to raise objections on the name given to a child by his parents.
 Karan Johar

Mumbai: On Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the good news with the world by tweeting about it where he also revealed the baby boy’s name, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

While people bestowed good wishes upon the bundle of joy, many wondered why Saif and Kareena named their first child after Turco-Mongol ruler and founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asian, Timur, historically known as Tamerlane.

As the name started to trend on Twitter, many took to their handles to troll the couple for naming their baby boy Taimur, which means ‘Iron’ in Urdu. But the Twitterati bashed the couple as the name also resembles to the barbaric ruler who invaded India.

Twitterati also called Saif a ‘jihadi’. WHAT?! However, some also thrashed those who were hating on the little baby who knows nothing about the world yet.

This didn’t go unnoticed by Karan Johar, who thinks it is absolutely ridiculous to raise objections on the name given to a child by his parents.

“It's such a proud moment for the wonderful family, Saif, Kareena and the entire family. It is really unfair the way people reacted to this beautiful blue-eyed baby’s name. It’s their prerogative what they name their son and it is their decision to what name they want,” Karan told reporters here at the press conference of Jio Filmfare Awards.

“Name is special to the parents, grandparents and the entire family. I completely support the decision to name their son (Taimur) how dare anybody have an opinion about it. It’s a name,” he said.

The filmmaker also urged everyone to be happy that the star couple have turned parents. “You (referring to people) should have spread love at the moment and felt happy for the couple who have had a blue eyed beautiful baby boy. It's really ridiculous (controversy around the name). Its their (Saif and Kareena)  decision of naming their child and no one else's prerogative to say anything," he said.

The filmmaker was however quick to add "having said that Internet is a place where everybody is entitled to have their opinion."

Just few days back, Kareena's uncle Rishi Kapoor also had lashed out on Twitter for this hue and cry over the name of the baby boy.

Tags: karan johar, taimur ali khan pataudi, saif ali khan, kareena kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

