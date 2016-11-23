Entertainment, Bollywood

Exclusive: Farah Khan double show trouble, channels miffed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2016, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 1:35 pm IST
Mumbai: Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan seems to have invited trouble by giving nod to two shows from two rival channels.

A well placed source tells us that news of Farah, who is currently judging dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, promoting the latest instalment of the popular talent hunt franchise ‘Indian Idol’, which airs on a rival channel, has irked the top management of both the channels.

Farah, who was part of the judge’s panel of ‘Indian Idol’ in seasons 1 and 2, is making a comeback this year along with fellow judge and singer Sonu Nigam.

The ‘Main Hoon Naa’ director has been promoting her comeback show leaving the ‘Jhalak…’ organisers disgruntled.

