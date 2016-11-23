Exclusive: Farah Khan double show trouble, channels miffed

Mumbai: Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan seems to have invited trouble by giving nod to two shows from two rival channels.

Delhi early morning 4 @indianidol.. with my talented friends @sonunigam @The_AnuMalik .. cm on delhi, show us what uv got baby!! pic.twitter.com/W3TGVHDnd2 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 21, 2016

A well placed source tells us that news of Farah, who is currently judging dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, promoting the latest instalment of the popular talent hunt franchise ‘Indian Idol’, which airs on a rival channel, has irked the top management of both the channels.

N suddenly its 2004 again! The original jury is back on #IndianIdol9 @sonunigam @The_AnuMalik toooo much fun!🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/zX13ma6sOe — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 15, 2016

Farah, who was part of the judge’s panel of ‘Indian Idol’ in seasons 1 and 2, is making a comeback this year along with fellow judge and singer Sonu Nigam.

The ‘Main Hoon Naa’ director has been promoting her comeback show leaving the ‘Jhalak…’ organisers disgruntled.