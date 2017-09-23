Designer Rohit Bal arrested over a scrimmage with neighbour, granted bail

Bal was reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the fight with a neighbour

New Delhi: Fashion designer Rohit Bal was arrested, along with three other men, for allegedly threatening a neighbour under the influence of alcohol over car parking in south Delhi's Defence Colony in the early hours today, the police said.

The four men were subsequently granted bail.

Bal's spokesperson claimed that the issue was being hyped since the fashion designer was involved in it.

The police received a complaint from one Iqbal Singh, who alleged that Bal, along with Lalit Kumar, Ramesh and Pramod, forcibly entered his house, said Ishwar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The complainant also claimed that the four men, under the influence of alcohol, threatened him and created a ruckus, he added.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the four men, who were arrested and released on bail.

Another officer said the incident was a "fallout of a row over car parking" between Bal and Singh, adding that the designer could not find a parking space outside his house.

It is suspected that the issue had been lingering on between the two for some days.

This morning, Bal, along with his friend Kumar, driver Ramesh and household help Pramod, first allegedly threatened the security guard at the entrance of Singh's house, said an investigator.

They then allegedly barged onto Singh's premises, banged on his door and when the latter came out, held him by the neck and abused him, he added.

Bal's spokesperson claimed that the issue was "over" now.

"It was a fight over car parking. It is over now and he (Bal) is taking rest. The police were called because of the argument. Since his (Bal's) name is involved, the issue is being hyped," he said.

The spokesperson added that Bal was called to the police station and an FIR registered. He, however, did not comment on the designer being placed under arrest and subsequently granted bail.

"After the formalities, paper work and recording of statements, he (Bal) was allowed to go home. The police investigation will continue.

"The issue is being blown out of proportion. It was a fight over car parking and the other party is creating a controversy to attract media attention," he said.