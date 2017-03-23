Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Another brief appearance for Priyanka in Baywatch’s official trailer

Published Mar 23, 2017
This time again the actress is seen just two times and has a dialogue to say in the official trailer.
Screengrabs from the official trailer.
Mumbai: The popular television show ‘Baywatch’ is finally arriving in the form of a film and has also made news in India for being the Hollywood debut of Priyanka Chopra.

While the first trailer of the film had made news for the blink-and-miss appearance of Priyanka, another teaser trailer showed us a bit more of her character Victoria Leeds.

The official trailer of the film is out and this time again the actress is seen just two times and has a dialogue to say, when we see her saying, ‘Some people are up to no good’ to Dwayne Johnson.

The film belongs to Dwayne Johnson and he is at his impressive best in the action sequences as well as with his witty one-liners as he tries to save Baywatch and also tries to fight against the drug mafia which has started since Priyanka's character took over the beach area.

Zac Effron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach also brilliantly support the former wrestler in the mission.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Baywatch’ releases on May 26.

