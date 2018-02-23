search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra quits as Nirav Modi’s brand ambassador, ends contract

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 23, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Sidharth Malhotra, also a part of the Nirav Modi ad, had completed his contract with them.
Priyanka Chopra in the ad.
 Priyanka Chopra in the ad.

Mumbai: Nirav Modi has been charged with Rs. 11,400 crore fraud where he allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from a state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

Due to the scam, which became one of the most highlighted a few days back, the brand ambassadors Sidharth and Priyanka also came into limelight.

 

The actress has now terminated her contract and quit as the brand ambassador of Nirav Modi jewels.

Her spokesperson said, "In light of recent allegations, Priyanka Chopra has chosen to terminate her contract with the Nirav Modi brand."

The spokesperson had earlier mentioned in a statement, “There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. However, she is currently seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Priyanka Chopra’s chemistry in the advertisement for Nirav Modi’s jewellery was surely contemplating, but only if they knew what a tragic turn fate will take for them.

When asked, both of them kept mum on the fraud case, and Sidharth’s contract with them was luckily over, but PeeCee was stuck in the rat-hole, till she ended her contract now (most probably with legal consultation).

Enforcement Directorate, after conducting multiple searches in connection with Rs. 280 crore money-laundering case, found the designer and others involved in the scam.

Tags: priyanka chopra, nirav modi bank fraud
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)
 

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other holding hands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dog who slept beside his master's grave every night for 10 years dies

Dog named Captain who slept beside his master's grave in Cordoba every night for 10 years dies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi Max 2: Which is a better choice at Rs 13,999?

If a good camera is one of your primary requirements, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a better choice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

2.0: Cast unaware of release date, makers face clash with Aamir for Diwali release?

'2.0' poster, Aamir Khan in 'Thugs Of Hindostan' look.

See pics: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte raise suspicions

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in 'Sacred Games'.

Singer Papon 'inappropriately' kisses minor girl on Facebook live, complaint lodged

Papon had sung the National Award-winning song 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' from 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha.'

Rani Mukerji and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Actress declares every leadership has Hichki

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Rani Mukerji at an event.

Video: This veteran actor tried to kiss Mahira or she smartly ducked it? Both react

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in a still from 'Raees.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham