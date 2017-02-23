Entertainment, Bollywood

'Sex scenes involving women' cost Lipstick Under My Burkha a censor certificate

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 23, 2017, 5:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
The film's trailer had impressed cinephiles with its exploration of feminine sexuality.
A screengrab from the trailer.
Mumbai: The CBFC never fails to surprise one with its competitively regressive decisions, often affecting the most revolutionarily deserving of films.

In its latest misfire, the Board has denied Alankrita Shrivastava’s feminist drama, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ a certification.

The film, which sensationally explores the sexual encounters of four women in a small town, has impressed cinephiles with its radical trailer.

According to the official response to produce Prakash Jha and the director, the film was denied the certificate, the reason cited being, "The story is lady oriented, their fantasy above life. There are contentious sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society, hence film refused under guidelines 1(a), 2(vii), 2(ix), 2(x), 2(xi), 2(xii) and 3(i)."

"As a country we must encourage freedom of expression but the CBFC refusing to certify films that tell uncomfortable stories discourages filmmakers from pushing the envelope," Mumbai Mirror quoted Prakash as saying.

Tags: lipstick under my burkha, prakash jha, central board of film certification (cbfc), pahlaj nihalani
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

More From Bollywood

Bombay HC orders Rangoon makers to deposit 2 cr in copyright infringement battle

A still from the film.

Kunal Kapoor wants actress Kritika Kamra to return him his white shirt

The actor was last sene in the Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dear Zindagi'.

Ali Fazal's international film on immigration to release in US

The actor will be seen as an aspiring candidate for a lucrative job offer in the Silicon Valley.

Huma Qureshi takes Viceroy's House to Facebook London, becomes 1st Indian to do so

Huma snapped at the Facebook London office.

Watch: Mustafa is here to stay, announces arrival with Abbas-Mustan's Machine trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
