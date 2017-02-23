'Sex scenes involving women' cost Lipstick Under My Burkha a censor certificate

Mumbai: The CBFC never fails to surprise one with its competitively regressive decisions, often affecting the most revolutionarily deserving of films.

In its latest misfire, the Board has denied Alankrita Shrivastava’s feminist drama, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ a certification.

The film, which sensationally explores the sexual encounters of four women in a small town, has impressed cinephiles with its radical trailer.

According to the official response to produce Prakash Jha and the director, the film was denied the certificate, the reason cited being, "The story is lady oriented, their fantasy above life. There are contentious sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society, hence film refused under guidelines 1(a), 2(vii), 2(ix), 2(x), 2(xi), 2(xii) and 3(i)."

"As a country we must encourage freedom of expression but the CBFC refusing to certify films that tell uncomfortable stories discourages filmmakers from pushing the envelope," Mumbai Mirror quoted Prakash as saying.