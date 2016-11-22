Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan crashes ‘2.0’ first look launch for Amy Jackson?

Published Nov 22, 2016, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2016, 1:07 pm IST
While it is no secret that love had left Salman and Iulia ages ago, Bhai seems to have found love again!
Salma Khan and Amy Jackson (Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani).
Mumbai: So what if his previous relationship failed? Bhai is not someone who will lose faith in the institution of love and sit home and cry over what is long gone.

Rumour factory claims that the ‘very romantic’ Salman has given in to his persuasive heart that wants a Miss Amy Jackson. According to Mumbai Mirror, Khan and Jackson have developed a special bond of friendship and it is so strong that Bhai had crashed Rajnikanth’s ‘2.0’ trailer launch for lady love Amy!

Amy, who has worked with Sallu’s brother Sohail Khan in ‘Freaky Ali’, was showered with kinds words by none other than Salman Khan. Chances of these two working on his next? Oh, yes!

All we can say is heart wants what it wants!

