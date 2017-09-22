Rajkummar Rao's Newton India's official entry to Oscars

A still from the film.

Mumbai: It's Official! Rajkummar Rao's unanimously appreciated 'Newton' is India's entry for the 90th Academy Awards.

The film, which released on September 22, has had cinephiles raving about its gritty content and director Amit Masurkar's impeccable integration of a sensitive issue into the film's plotline.

It was the unanimous choice of the FFI's selection committee from a list comprising of 26 entries, headed by Telugu producer C V Reddy.

Rajkummar, who's had two releases this year in the similarly well-appreciated 'Trapped' and Bareilly Ki Barfi' which again fetched him accolades, has been on a career high.

The actor himself took to Twitter to break the news to his followers.

Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 22, 2017

'Newton' tells the story of an honourable government clerk, who's been given the responsibility to overlook the civil elections in a naxal-controlled Chattisgarh township.

India's official entry for the year 2016 had been the Tamil film 'Visaranai'.