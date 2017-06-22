Entertainment, Bollywood

SRK meets Gujarat CM for Jab Harry Met Sejal's promotions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, ' Jab Harry Met Sejal' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is slated to release on August 4.
Shah Rukh Khan meets CM Vijay Rajani of Gujarat. (Pic: Instagram/king_srkian)
Mumbai: When it comes to promoting movies in a unique way, Shah Rukh Khan is someone who always leads the game.

Shah Rukh and director Imtiaz Ali unveiled the film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’s first song ‘Meri Radha’ in Ahmedabad and also met the Sejals and Radhas of the city.

The actor seemed to have a gala time as he met the Sejals and Radhas there.

Well, this wasn’t the end of it; he also met the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani of Gujarat with director Imtiaz Ali in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

This is not the first time when the 51-year-old has made a Gujarati connect with his fans. In his previous release this year, 'Raees,' Shah Rukh had played a goon whose business was based in Gujarat.

Recently, Akshay Kumar too was seen meeting the Prime Minister of India to promote his film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Here are some of the pictures from their meeting:

