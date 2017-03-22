Entertainment, Bollywood

Journalists say they were beaten up by crew of Rajinikanth's 2.0, file complaint

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2017, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
The journalists, Raghunathan and Sri Barath, claim that the crew used foul language against them and beat them up.
Shankar directing Rajinikanth on the sets of '2.0.'
 Shankar directing Rajinikanth on the sets of '2.0.'

Chennai: Two photo journalists on Wednesday alleged that they were assaulted by film director Shankar's crew who were shooting Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' here.

The journalists, Raghunathan and Sri Barath, alleged that a key intersection in downtown Triplicane was on Wednesday blocked to facilitate shoot for the big ticket movie.

"When we asked if it was proper to inconvenience public by blocking roads especially during (morning) peak hour, two crew members used foul language against us and we were beaten up," Raghunathan, photographer working for an English daily told PTI.

He said Barath, who is working for a Tamil daily, was badly beaten up. "We have lodged a joint complaint and have sought appropriate action," he said.

He alleged that permission given for film shoot during a given time duration was manipulated by the crew to suit their convenience. He said journalists were planning to stage a road roko on the issue.

When contacted, a senior police official said, "An FIR is being filed and our officials are inquiring into the complaint of journalists."

Sources said efforts were being made by the film crew "to end the row."

Tags: 2.0, akshay kumar, rajinikanth, shankar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Amy Jackson is the leading lady of the film.

Satellite rights of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 acquired for a record 110 crores!

The film will hit the theaters worldwide on October 18 during the festival of Diwali.
14 Mar 2017 5:19 PM
The movie is slated for release on Diwali this year in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Shankar to finish shoot of Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 soon!

‘2.0’ also stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, apart from Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain.
10 Mar 2017 6:22 PM
Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson resumes shoot for Rajinikanth's 2.0

Currently, the team is shooting on the sets by the East Coast Road.
15 Feb 2017 12:39 AM
The actor was last seen in the monster hit, 'Pulimurugan'.

Get over Baahubali and 2.0; Mohanlal to star in 600 cr film, set to be costliest yet

The film will be a two-part adaptation of M.T.'s 'Randamoozham,' a re-telling of the Mahabharatha from Bheema's perspective.
12 Jan 2017 5:10 PM
Rajinikanth

'I’m amazed at the way he works': Resul Pookutty on Rajinikanth in 2.0

The film that stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist and sees Amy Jackson as the female lead.
28 Dec 2016 3:34 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Child born with deformed features termed alien, supernatural in Bihar

The child's mother first refused to nurse him (Photo: YouTube)
 

Surgeon claims simple injection can increase size of penis by 2 inches

The blood from a person's body is injected in the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Set up your old text Status back on WhatsApp, here’s how

(Representational image)
 

Flipkart offers huge discounts on Google Pixel and iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7
 

Why is an animated GIF file being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

A Dallas County court recently had a hearing on a case which was slapped against an individual who allegedly sent a strobing GIF image, last year, to a writer from Newsweek who suffers from photosensitive epilepsy.
 

Top VoIP apps to avoid exuberant international calling charges

These apps also provide the liberty to call landlines and phone numbers across the globe at dirt cheap rates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Smurfs give ‘Happiest in Bollywood’ tag to Golmaal 4 team as they bond on sets

The team of 'Golmaal Again' along with the Smurfs.

Karisma and Sandeep Toshniwal finalised a house in Juhu, to move in together soon?

Karisma and Sandeep

Anushka's Phillauri recovers 12 crores before release, on its way to success

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Phillauri.'

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman and Katrina’s chemistry is smoking hot in this new pic

The picture that Salman shared from Tiger Zinda Hai sets.

Soha has found a parental guide in Kareena, wants to start her own family?

Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham