Entertainment, Bollywood

Jolly LLB 2 defamation case: HC refuses to stay summons to Akshay, makers

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2017, 9:41 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 10:12 am IST
The Delhi High Court announced the decision on Tuesday regarding a defamation case filed by a footwear company.
Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Jolly LLB 2'.
 Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Jolly LLB 2'.

New Delhi:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the summons issued by a trial court against Bollywood movie 'Jolly LLB 2' producers Fox Star Studios on a defamation case by Bata footwear company which was aggrieved by a dialogue in the film.

"I am not going to stay it (summons)," Justice Mukta Gupta said and issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its reply before the next date of hearing on March 30.

Apart from Fox Star, the trial court on February 8 had also summoned actors Akshay Kumar and Annu Kapoor, writer Subhash Kapoor and some top officials of the company, asking them to appear before it on February 22.

The high court refused to stay the summons saying only Fox Star was before it, whereas the others have not, and the company can appear before the trial court through an authorised representative.

"I am conscious of the fact that under garb of the company, a stay is being sought for everyone in the case," the judge said.

Pressing for a stay, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Fox Star, said the word 'bata' has been removed from the movie.

The lawyer said the entire process from lodging of the defamation complaint to the issuing of summons was carried out with "unruly haste" and hence interim protection was required. Bata India Limited, in its complaint, had alleged that "disparaging comments and defamatory reference" was made to Bata as a brand in the main trailer of the motion picture.

The footwear company had said that "the brand Bata has been deliberately shown in an extremely bad taste and the dialogue was intended to convey that Bata is adorned only by lower strata of society and one should feel humiliated if one wears Bata footwear".

The trial court had said that a prima facie case for commission of offence punishable under sections 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC was made out and there are adequate grounds for proceeding against every one of the accused in the case.

Tags: jolly llb 2, bata, allahabad high court, high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Akshay Kumar with co-star Huma Qur

BO: Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 continues to earn big

A satire on India's legal system, the flick has earned over Rs. 80 crore in the first week of its release.
18 Feb 2017 12:53 PM
Akshay's 'Rustom' had clashed with Hrithik's 'Mohenjo Daro' last year.

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees, Kaabil fair and square on 1st Monday numbers

The Akshay Kumar starrer has completely overshadowed the Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrers.
14 Feb 2017 5:55 PM
A still from the film.

Box-office: Akshay packs a 'Jolly good' punch, grosses nearly 30 crs in two days

The film has virtually stagnated the collections of this year's Republic Day releases, 'Raees' and 'Kaabil'.
12 Feb 2017 12:08 PM
Akshay in a still from 'Jolly LLB 2'.

Akshay, makers accept cuts given by HC, Jolly LLB 2 to release as scheduled

The superstar said that he respects the decision of the Bombay High Court in suggesting four cuts.
07 Feb 2017 3:21 PM
Akshay Kumar from the set of Jolly LLB 2.

Supreme Court stalls release of Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB-2

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Prafulla C. Pant did not accept submissions made by senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Siddharth Luthra.
04 Feb 2017 1:14 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is Samsung planning on bringing the Galaxy Note 7 back?

A company official told the report that it is possible the Note 7 could be “aggressively” sold through carriers in South Korea at a reduced price before the expected launch of Galaxy Note 8 later this year.
 

Shobhaa De shares 'funny' post on Twitter, gets stern message from Mumbai Police

Shobhaa De has also been involved with film journalism before.
 

iPhone 8’s new rumoured feature is a game-changer

(Photo: 9to5mac)
 

IPL 2017: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes to play 14 IPL games

Ben Stokes was bought for Rs 14.5 crore by Rising Pune Supergiants. (Photo: AFP)
 

Roger Federer commits to keep playing in Basel till 2019

Roger Federer will be 38 by the time he plays in the 2019 edition of the Swiss Indoors. (Photo: Roger Federer/Twitter)
 

Fast, brain-controlled typing achieved

Stanford's Jaimie Henderson and Krishna Shenoy are part of a consortium working on an investigational brain-to-computer hookup. (Image: Stanford News)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Judwaa songs to be recreated for sequel

Varun Dhawan

Shahid Kapoor keen to reunite with dad Pankaj

Shahid Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanjay Dutt avatar

Ranbir Kapoor, who’s playing Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic on the movie legend

Kamaal Rashid Khan calls Swara Bhaskar’s film a 'disaster', her reply is epic

Swara Bhaskar and Kamaal Rashid Khan.

Watch: After first public appearance, Sonam shares first video with rumoured beau

Screengrabs from the video posted on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham