Sonakshi Sinha bats for regional cinema, wants to do more regional films

Even as a growing tribe of Bollywood actresses have been looking towards the West, Sonakshi Sinha is backing regional cinema here in India to grow. The actress, who has earlier starred in a Tamil film, says she would love to do more movies there.

“I would love to do more regional cinema, but it depends on the script. I’ve not really thought of doing a Bhojpuri movie. I’ve never been offered one, but I’ve seen some nice Bengali films, and have done a Tamil film. So, why not? I would like to do films I can connect with.”

Sonakshi has made quite a name for herself in Bollywood and has been getting a stream of offers from film industries in the South. However, thanks to her commitments with Hindi movies, she’s been unable to commit more to regional cinema.