search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Suhaib Ilyasi killed wife fearing she may disclose his frauds: Court

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2017, 10:06 am IST
He feared she may make public his fraudulent acts and forgeries, the court said while convicting him for the murder.
Suhaib Ilyasi on a TV show.
 Suhaib Ilyasi on a TV show.

New Delhi: Suhaib Ilyasi was at the pinnacle of his career during his 'India's Most Wanted' show, and killed his wife fearing she may make public his fraudulent acts and forgeries, which may be a blot on his success story, a Delhi court said on Wednesday while convicting him for the murder.

The court, which sentenced him to life imprisonment for the offence of murder, made the observation in its 125-page verdict noting that Ilyasi possessed two passports, used fake degree for job and had committed credit card fraud.

 

The court also observed that the relationship between Ilyasi and his wife Anju were strained, and the former TV producer's conduct towards her was "not cordial".

"There exists adequate material on record to prove that relations between the two were strained, and that the conduct of the accused towards his wife was not cordial.

"The evidence on record also suggests that the accused was at pinnacle of his career, and had earned immense reputation/success from his show 'India's Most Wanted' and his wife deceased Anju, who knew about all the forgeries and wrong acts i.e possessing two passports, using fake degree for job, committing credit card fraud etc. could have let public know about these facts, which could very easily ruin his hard-earned success, since she had made up her mind to leave the accused and settle down in Canada, as such, the circumstances so appeared would have impelled the accused to go to any extent," Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra said.

The court refused to accept the claim of Ilyasi that his wife committed suicide, saying it stood "fully falsified" by the medical and other evidences on record.

"This court reaches the inescapable conclusion that the defence taken by accused that the deceased had committed suicide by stabbing herself at their residence, is not acceptable since the prosecution evidence coupled with other material on record does not indicate that she committed suicide," it said.

The court said the charge under section 302 (murder) of the IPC stands fully proved since in spite of the fact that accused had been in the same room, he failed to explain as to why there were no cut marks on the clothes of victim and how her blood travelled to the bed, bathroom, sink and drain.

It also said that his version that Anju had consumed sleeping pills "stands fully falsified by the medical and other evidences on record which in itself is an additional link connecting the accused to the commission of offence".

"Accordingly, accused is held guilty for committing murder of his wife Anju Ilyasi and convicted under section 302 of the IPC," the court said.

Tags: suhaib ilyasi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma New Delhi reception today and here are all the details

Following the never-ending series of rumours of their marriage earlier this month, Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma put a fullstop to all the speculation as they took to social media channels to announce the news of their marriage. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet PM Narendra Modi before Delhi wedding reception

While there were speculation since the end of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper and the Bollywood actress made the official announcement of their marriage via their social media channels on December 11. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Warning! Upgrade your Android or carry a brick in your palm

Older phones will still keep working but may not receive update features and security algorithms as developers will prefer to avoid re-coding an app for 32-bit.
 

Christmas 2017: Dessert recipes to make Yuletide magical

With Christmas being round the corner, we all are getting geared up for a holiday feast. The dessert that caps off the meal is just as important as the mains. To make your Christmas sweeter than before, here are some lip-smacking dessert recipes that we would like to share:
 

Video shows fearless girl casually pat her pet python while sipping milk

The girl and her pet named Cher are known to be from UK (Photo: YouTube)
 

IND vs SL, 1st T20: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

The Men in Blue clinched the 1st T20 with an all-round performance. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Zaira Wasim molestation case: Arrested executive gets bail

Screengrabs from the video Zaira Wasim had posted about the incident.

Are Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt getting back together?

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt

Taapsee Pannu learns hockey skills

The actress is working rigorously on her hockey skills, since she plays the part of an Olympic hockey player in the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to lose out on Balasaheb Thackeray’s part?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Who’s afraid of the F-word?

Parineeti Chopra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham