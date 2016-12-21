The name Taimur might have been trolled, but here's what it means

Kareena Kapoor fans are rejoicing the birth of the star baby, who the new parents have named as Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The trolls are also already giving their opinions, but the problem is that the name is too long to be used on Twitter, which allows only 140 characters. The newly born Taimur is already competing with another young star son, Shah Rukh Khan’s AbRam. Poor star babies! Even before they grow up, they are all being pushed into the rat race for popularity.

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, Kareena's baby’s name ‘Taimur’ means iron. It is also the name of a brave king. An American site claims that Taimur is a very rare first name and no one has used it in the US since 2003. Apparently, there are only 46 people in America who have Taimur as their first name. But since Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is already so famous here, there will soon be at least 46000 babies with the same name in India!