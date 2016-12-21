Priyanka becomes global ambassador of popular beauty brand

Priyanka Chopra’s global popularity is growing day by day after she worked in international projects, like the television series ‘Quantico’ and the film ‘Baywatch’.

That was perhaps the reason why she was recently appointed global ambassador for UNICEF.

Not just social brands, even commercial brands seem to keen on signing Priyanka for their projects. The actress has now been named the global brand ambassador of the popular brand Pantene.

The actress has joined popular celebrities like Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and Gisele Bündchen who are also a part of the brand and their new campaign.

Previously, actresses like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others have also been associated with the brand.

Priyanka Chopra recently returned to India after shooting for ‘Quantico’ in the USA.

The actress was only seen in Prakash Jha’s ‘Jai Gangaajal’ in Bollywood and had stated recently that she will be finalising two Hindi films during her time in India.