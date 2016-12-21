Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka becomes global ambassador of popular beauty brand

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 21, 2016, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2016, 3:15 pm IST
Other popular celebrities like Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and Gisele Bündchen are also part of the brand.
Priyanka Chopra's 'Jai Gangaajal' released in March this year.
 Priyanka Chopra's 'Jai Gangaajal' released in March this year.

Priyanka Chopra’s global popularity is growing day by day after she worked in international projects, like the television series ‘Quantico’ and the film ‘Baywatch’.

That was perhaps the reason why she was recently appointed global ambassador for UNICEF.

Not just social brands, even commercial brands seem to keen on signing Priyanka for their projects. The actress has now been named the global brand ambassador of the popular brand Pantene.

The actress has joined popular celebrities like Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding and Gisele Bündchen who are also a part of the brand and their new campaign. 

Previously, actresses like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others have also been associated with the brand.  

Priyanka Chopra recently returned to India after shooting for  ‘Quantico’ in the USA.

The actress was only seen in Prakash Jha’s ‘Jai Gangaajal’ in Bollywood and had stated recently that she will be finalising two Hindi films during her time in India.

Tags: priyanka chopra, pantene

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra confirmed that her international co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will visit India to promote their film 'Baywatch'.

I will do two films next year, have come to India to finalise them: Priyanka Chopra

The actress’s brief appearance in ‘Baywatch’ trailer has left her fans disappointed.
20 Dec 2016 7:08 PM
Bollywood stars have hailed the decision of the Pakistani theatres.

Priyanka, Kajol, Anil praise Pak's decision to remove ban on Indian films

Cinema owners in Pakistan will allow screenings of Indian films again, months after the ban was imposed.
20 Dec 2016 10:17 AM
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is Assam tourism’s brand ambassador

The government has already signed a two-year agreement with Chopra ‘free of cost’.
19 Dec 2016 4:59 PM
Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra puts work on hold, flies to Mumbai for Christmas

The star had a busy year shooting for the second season of 'Quantico' and her upcoming debut film 'Baywatch'.
18 Dec 2016 4:14 PM
Priyanka with her 'Quantico' team(Pic courtesy: Instagram/ priyankachopra).

Priyanka Chopra has kick-started Christmas celebrations in a very ‘Quantico’ way!

Recently, the superstar wrapped up the second season of her popular drama ‘Quantico’.
17 Dec 2016 1:04 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domestic abuse victims get a new lease of life at a Chennai café

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are names which are most likely to get a right swipe on Tinder

Amelia and Harry topped the list in UK (Photo: AFP)
 

Techie from Chennai explains demonitisation the Clavin and Hobbes way

Ashok created these brilliant Calvin and Hobbes panel, replacing the original dialogue bubbles with those relevant to demonetisation. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Brazil: Man bungee jumps to his death as 'rope was too long'

The video starts with Fabio Ezequiel de Moraes preparing for the 40-metre jump. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Watch: Murali Vijay hugs groundstaff after India win Chennai Test

The Indian opener, Murali Vijay, won hearts as he hugged the member of the ground staff to appreciate the hard work they put in to maintain ground in the wake of Cyclone Vardah. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

IoT, PoS, ATMs under major security threats in 2017: Report

The upcoming year will include an increased breadth and depth of attacks, with malicious threat actors differentiating their tactics to capitalise on the changing technology landscape.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Pic: Kirti Kulhari and Madhur Bhandarkar take us back to the 70s era and we love it!

Dressed in olive green salwar, Kirti looks every bit a diva from the 70s era (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ kulharikirti).

Shahid Kapoor wraps up 1st schedule of Padmavati

This is the first time Shahid has teamed up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Talking about the film, Kapoor had earlier said that Padmavati has come to him at the right time and he is looking forward to working with the ace director.

Watch: Salman is in his element singing happy birthday song for Sohail with Mika

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.

Bollywood serves as support system to star kids, unlike in the case of others: Kriti

Kriti debuted with 'Heropanti' opposite Tiger Shroff, the son of popular actor Jackie Shroff (Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani).

Tara Sharma to turn secret santa on Christmas!

Tara Sharma spends some quality time with children at Cuddles Foundation, an NGO that works for the betterment of children diagnosed with cancer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham