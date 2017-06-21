Entertainment, Bollywood

When Kareena-Shahid went on a double date with Saif and then gf Rosa

Bebo revealed in a chat show that Saif and she had gone on a date but with their then respective partners by their sides.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan(L) and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput(R).
Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is a rock solid couple now but back in the day, when they were seeing different people, both of them had actually gone on a double date with their then respective partners Rosa Catalano and Shahid Kapoor.

In a recent chat show, Kareena made some starling revelations about her love life in the early 2000s that now she feels was a little strange. It so happened that while filming the cult movie ‘Omkara’, Bebo was in a steady relationship with Shahid Kapoor and Saif was involved with Italian model Rosa Catalano. One night, after wrapping up shoot, all four of them had gone for dinner together.

Talking about the incident, the actress said, “I do remember that Saif was with his previous girlfriend of that time and I was in another relationship. But it's so strange that all of us had gone out for dinner together.”

And now when she brings up the topic, Saif acts like he doesn’t remember that incident. “It was quite a moment which now of course when I tell Saif he's like 'Oh really! I don't remember,' and I was like, 'Very conveniently you have erased it out of your memory,” added Bebo.

The gorgeous lady was also reminiscing her good old days from the sets and shared how excited she was to work with big stars. “The memory was shooting in that environment in Mahableshwar and of the excitement of working with so many big stars around you. The best part about Omkara was that everyone thought, their role was the best,” she said.

Kareena and Saif, who fell in love on the sets of 2008 film 'Tashan', are now proud parents to baby boy Taimur Ali Khan and Shahid, on the other hand, is married to Mira Rajput and the duo has a daughter together- Misha Kapoor.

Interestingly, both Bebo and Saif have worked with Shahid in ‘Udta Punjab’ and recently released ‘Rangoon’ respectively.

