Watch: Hrithik impresses with his resilience in Kaabil's second trailer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2016, 8:33 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 8:38 am IST
The first trailer saw the romantic moments between the couple as well as Hrithik’s resilience to gain revenge.
 Screengrabs from the second trailer of 'Kaabil'.

The first trailer of the Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer ‘Kaabil’ had brilliantly raised curiosity about the film, earning immense appreciation and massive number of views on social media. The trailer saw the romantic moments between the couple as well as Hrithik’s resilience to gain revenge for his wife’s death amid his visual impairment.

The makers have now also unveiled a second trailer and this one also showcases the same emotions, but definitely takes it one notch higher than the first trailer did. We catch a glimpse of how Hrithik and Yami meet for the first time, with Hrithik even mimicking Amitabh Bachchan’s voice to impress Yami.

But when tragedy strikes, he is seen ruing the lack of help from the system, prompting him to take matter into his own hands. He is then seen in some intense action sequences against the villain, played by Ronit Roy, in his quest for gaining revenge for his lost love, even delivering lines like ‘aayega na, darega ka toh nahi’ (You’ll come right? You are not afraid right?).

Watch the video here:

‘Kaabil’ is directed by Sanjay Gupta and is gearing up for release on January 25.

Tags: kaabil, hrithik roshan, yami gautam, sanjay gupta
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

