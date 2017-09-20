After Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar arrest, cops probe if he funded 'Haseena Parkar'

(L) A still from 'Haseena Parkar'. (R) Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by Thane Police on Monday.

Mumbai: Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested late on Monday for allegedly extorting money from builders.

Thane police are now investigating if any money from D-company has been put up in upcoming Bollywood film, ‘Haseena Parkar’.

Commissioner of Police, Thane, Parambir Singh told Mid-day, "The gang earlier used to finance movies with the money got through extortion. We will check if any similar investment was made recently.”

The Shraddha Kapoor starrer Bollywood film is based on the character of lady don addressed as Aapaa, is evidently based on Kaskar and Ibrahim’s sister. The Thane police suspect that extortion money may have been flowed into making the film.

"After Parkar's death, Kaskar was handling D-Company's business in Mumbai and Thane from her home in Nagpada. Parkar used to hold a daily darbar there, a practice that Kaskar continued," said an officer.

Kaskar was taken into custody from Parkar's house on Monday night by a team led by Pradeep Sharma, encounter specialist and Anti-Extortion Cell's senior inspector. The other two arrested are Mumtaz Shaikh, 48, and Israr Ali Sayed Ali, 57.

Sharma said, "They were produced in Thane court and sent to police custody for eight days. The process to gather more information and evidence is under progress."

The Thane police have also detained three others - Mohammed Yasin Khwaja Shaikh, 48, a drug peddler posing as a cable operator, Iqbal Ismail Parkar, 58, who owns a hotel, and Navan Fernando, 37, who runs a transport business. "They were found with Kaskar, and hence, detained. Probe is on to find out their role in the case. Khwaja claimed Kaskar used to consume cocaine, which he (Khwaja) supplied to him," said a senior officer.

Sources mentioned Kaskar had been threatening builders from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. "A Navi Mumbai builder, Hemandra Shah, had to pay Kaskar Rs 3 crore a few years ago. Later, he fled the city and still hasn't come back due to fear," said an officer.

Advocate Shyam Keswani, representing Kaskar, defends him in the statement. He said, "It's a false case; he's been arrested only on the basis of a mere allegation. We will take it to the highest level."

