Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani are now proud parents to Zack

ANI
Published May 20, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Lisa tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalvani in an intimate low-key ceremony in October last year.
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani with their baby boy Zack in London (Instagram: lisahaydon).
 Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani with their baby boy Zack in London (Instagram: lisahaydon).

Mumbai: Happy times for Lisa Haydon as she welcomed her baby boy into her family.

The 30-year-old-actress took to Instagram and shared the first picture of her baby boy with beau Dino Lalvani.

She captioned the snap, "Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017." Isn't that adorable?

In the snap, the proud parents can be seen posing with their little baby boy.

Few months back, the ' Housefull 3' star announced her pregnancy on social media by posing in a bikini and showing off her baby bump.

Lisa tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalvani in an intimate low-key ceremony in October last year.

