Azaaz row: Sonu insulted Constitution; should leave India, says Cleric

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 8:11 pm IST
On April 18, Quaderi had announced a Rs 10 lakh reward to anyone who would tonsure the singer's hair.
Kolkata: Cleric Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi today claimed that Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam had shown disrespect to the Constitution by his comment on use of loudspeakers in shrines and that the singer should consider leaving the country.

"Sonu (Nigam) has insulted the Constitution of the country.... I think such a person must consider leaving the country," Quaderi, the vice-president of West Bengal Minority United Council, said here.

"He has also hurt religious sentiments of many Indians by speaking against azaan (Islamic call to worship). He must apologise as soon as possible admitting that he has done a mistake," the cleric told a press conference.

Else, Nigam should fulfil the rest of the conditions set down by me to get the reward of Rs 10 lakh, he said.

"Sonu has shaved off his head. But he still needs to do two more things I had mentioned about wearing a garland of old shoes and touring the country. Once he fulfils these two deeds, I will hold a press conference and hand over the cheque to him," he said.

The Bollywood singer had yesterday shaved his hair at a press conference in Mumbai where he said that his tweets were against the use of loudspeakers in morning sermons and not aimed at any particular religion.

