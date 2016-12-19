Would love to play Krishna or Karna in Rajamouli's Mahabharata: Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan said that he would love to play the role of Hindu God Krishna. “If a film is being made on the epic Mahabharata, I would like to play the role of Krishna, “Aamir said amid rumours of Baahubali director S S Rajamouli planning to make a film on Mahabharata.

Aamir, 51, who is selective about his work and usually dedicates a considerable amount of time for a particular role, said that his next film will release within eight months.

"They say that your film comes after two years or three years. I thought I must address that complaint. So, within eight months, you will see my next film," he said.

Aamir, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Dangal, which is scheduled to release on December 23. He plays Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film.

Dangal has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh while Aamir said that the distribution team of Disney has applied for tax exemption in all the states so that people can watch the film.

Furthermore, Aamir Khan also said that he would like to work with south Indian stars, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, as he added that he was open to do a south Indian film, if the right script came his way.