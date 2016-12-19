Aamir Khan starrer Dangal aims to go tax-free

With the cash crunch claiming casualties in movie theatres for the past month, it’s time for the big-ticket release of the month, Dangal to find a way to minimise damages (for itself) following aftershocks of demonetisations.

Dangal, which is set to release this week, is expected to have a massive opening at the box office, and the movie’s producer and lead actor, Aamir Khan, is attempting to secure simultaneous entertainment tax exemptions for it in all Indian states.

A source in the know says, “Aamir has applied for anticipatory tax exemption in all major Indian states. If he succeeds in getting Dangal exempted from tax from the day of its release, the ticket buyer would be offered a substantial monetary relief.”

Sources also say that the process of getting a pan-India release for Dangal is in an “advanced stage” and should be finalised early during the week. Until then, advance booking for the movie’s tickets has been stalled.

“Normally, the advance booking for Aamir Khan’s films starts five to six days before the release. For Dangal, the advance booking has been stalled until the film gets a tax free nod from all the states,” the insider informs us.