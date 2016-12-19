 LIVE !  :  161-run stand between KL Rahul and Karun Nair put India in a commanding position. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: India cross 400-run mark in Chennai
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir slams reports of using substances for Dangal weight loss

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2016, 9:10 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 9:16 am IST
A video of Aamir's brilliant weight transformation for his character had gone viral.
 After 'Dangal', Aamir will be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Hyderabad: Aamir Khan is out with his latest film 'Dangal, which is set to hit the theatres on December 23. He essays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

'Dangal' has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Aamir said the distribution team of Disney has applied for tax exemption in all the states so that maximum people watch the movie.

The message in the film (Dangal) is that there is no difference between a girl and a boy, he said.

On allegations that he used substances for losing and gaining weight for 'Dangal', he said, "I have not used any substances. I think that the good rate to lose weight is roughly one pound a week. If you want to lose weight little faster, then you have more of a calorie deficit."

"So, if you have calorie deficit of 500 calories a day, you lose one pound a week. If you have the calorie deficit of 1,000 calories a day, you lose two pounds a week. That is considered to be on the higher side.

"When I started the weight loss process, I was doing double of that. Four pounds a week, I was losing for the first three weeks. Then I brought it down to two pounds a week. So, I had 20 weeks to do that. If you do the math, you will understand that is how I got there. Immediately after 'PK', I was in the weight training mode for two years," he clarified.

Tags: aamir khan, dangal movie
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

