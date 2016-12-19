 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair brings up his double ton as India punish England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: Double ton for Karun Nair, India in command
 
Aamir makes Himalayan blunder, calls Shabana Azmi Javed Akhtar’s daughter!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2016, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 2:55 pm IST
In his struggle to overpower his ‘Dangal’ daughters in the infamous rapid fire round, the actor committed a humongous mistake.
Aamir Khan
 Aamir Khan

Mumbai: He may have been labelled as ‘the Mr. Perfectionist’ of Bollywood but that does not, in any way, mean he cannot pull off an Alia Bhatt on Karan Johar’s notorious KWK couch. Remember his take on intolerance? Of course you do!

Anyway, the actor, who was accompanied by his on-screen daughters Fatima  Sana Shaikh (Geeta Phogat) and Sanya Malhotra (Babita Phogat), exposed a far more relaxed side of him to the world.

While playing the rapid fire round, a visibly excited Aamir, who was in haste to answer questions, called actress Shabana Azmi the 3rd generation of Akhtar family.

It so happened that Karan had mentioned the names of two generations of a renowned Bollywood family and Khan was supposed to name the 3rd. Johar took Jan Nishar Akhtar and Javed Akhtar’s names respectively and Aamir named Shabana Azmi, who is Javed Akhtar’s wife, as the 3rd generation of the family.

Instead of taking Zoya Akhtar or Farhan Akhtar’s name, the superstar named their mother as the ‘gen-next’ of their family. Hearing this, Karan burst into a hysterical laughter and his ‘daughters’ had no choice but to save him from the embarrassment.

Aamir was, of course, the butt of Karan’s jokes till the very end.

It will be interesting what the actual 3rd-gen kids have to say about this!

Tags: aamir khan, koffee with karan, koffee with karan season 5, shabana azmi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

