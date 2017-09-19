Entertainment, Bollywood

Shraddha, Haseena Parkar makers accused of cheating, fashion firm files complaint

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
A criminal complaint has been filed against the actress for allegedly not promoting the fashion label during promotions.
Shraddha Kapoor in a still from 'Haseena Parkar.'
Mumbai: A clothing manufacturer has filed a complaint against actor Shraddha Kapoor and one of the producers of the upcoming film 'Haseena Parkar' accusing them of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The criminal complaint has been filed against Shraddha Kapoor for allegedly not promoting fashion label 'AJTM' during the promotional activities of the film in violation of an agreement.

The actor was not available for comment.

"M&M Designs firm which supplied dresses for the actor in the movie has filed a private complaint in the Mumbai court and the case will come up for hearing on October 26," said company's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee.

M&M Designs is in the business of manufacturing, marketing and sale of branded designer costumes, under its brand label AJTM - Aj Mistry & Thea Minhas.

According to the complainant, there was a barter agreement signed between the M&M Designs and the producer - Swiss Entertainment.

"The actor was supposed to do promotional activities of the brand and the store against the costumes which were supplied to the makers (producers) for the film," the lawyer said.

The complainant said that no promotional activities were undertaken by Shraddha as promised.

"Accused wilfully, miserably, intentionally and malafidely failed and neglected to comply with their roles, duties and obligations under the said agreement," the complainant alleged.

The complainant alleged that Shraddha and Swiss Entertainment had full knowledge that if in case they fail to perform their roles, duties and obligation under the said agreement, then the complainant shall incur huge monetary losses.

"However, despite that the accused wilfully and dishonestly failed to do so, only to cheat and delude," the complaint read.

"My clients had worked very hard for the project under their brand name AJTM, as it was their golden entry into Bollywood. After their personal meeting with Ms Shraddha Kapoor, they put their heart and soul into this project titled 'Haseena Parkar'.

"It is very unfortunate that the obligations as undertaken in the agreement were not performed, and my clients felt cheated. Therefore my said clients had no option but to file a criminal complaint against the producer and Shraddha," the lawyer said.

The movie is slated to be released on September 22 and is based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Hassena Parkar alias Appa.

Tags: shraddha kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra




