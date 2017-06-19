Entertainment, Bollywood

'Still the greatest team in the world': B-town backs Team India after final loss

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jun 19, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 10:24 am IST
Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty and many others took to Twitter to convey their support to the team.
Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh after the defeat on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi:  Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty and many others have backed the Indian Cricket Team after they lost the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan.

Pakistan came out with a splendid all-round performance and defeated India by 180 runs at The Oval to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title in Sunday's clash.

The celebs praised Team India for their great performance in the tournament and also congratulated Team Pakistan for winning the finals.

Ranveer Singh praised the Indian team for their performance during the whole tournament and wrote, "Win some, lose some..still the greatest team in the world! Solid throughout a hard-fought tournament...proud of you boys! #INDVPAK."

'Bank Chor' star Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his thoughts on the games and also congratulated Pakistan on their victory, as he tweeted, "Hard Luck Team INDIA ????... we love you. ??? ?? ??? ?? ???????????. Congratulations Team Pakistan Great Game & a fabulous comeback in the tournament. #ChampionsTrophyFinal."

Suniel Shetty also took to Twitter and praised Hardik Pandya for his gutsy performance, "#TeamIndia My #AsliChampions 2dy & 4ever!Al days R never alike!Congratulations for playing like lion hearts @hardikpandya7 & @BhuviOfficial."

"Bittersweet day! congratulations team India for the splendid win at the #HockeyWorldLeague2017.. our cricket boys..to another day! #INDvPAK," tweeted Irrfan Khan.

Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for 'Judwaa 2', also took some time off from his busy schedule and noted, "In sports there is always a winner and loser. Today pakistan was the better team well played. I am sure india will come back much stronger."

Here's what some of the other celebrities also tweeted:

Ayushmann Khurrana kicks off Sriram Raghavan’s Shoot the Piano Player

The picture that Ayushmann Khurrana shared on Twitter.
