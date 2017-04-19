Jacqueline Fernandez turns down Salman Khan’s jugalbandi

Jacqueline Fernandez has decided to opt out of Salman Khan’s Jugalbandi.

A source close to the actress revealed, “Jacqueline currently has three upcoming projects — Drive, Reload and Judwaa 2 — in her kitty and hence, despite trying to work around the dates, a window could not be allocated for Jugalbandi. She has already committed to her earlier projects.” Earlier, there were reports that Parineeti Chopra would feature in the film, but later Jacqueline was approached. However, the film, which has been in the news for a long time now, has not had any recent development.