Entertainment, Bollywood

Azaan row: Sonu Nigam shaves his head to answer Maulvi's challenge

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2017, 3:12 pm IST
After his 'gundagardi' tweet on the Azaan, Muslim cleric had announced Rs 10-lakh reward to anyone who would shave his hair.
Sonu Nigam stands by his words, goes bald.
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam had to face people's wrath on social media after being branded anti-Muslim after his tweets on the 'Azaan' went viral, which read, “God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the 'Azaan' in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India?”

The remark outraged a Muslim organisation and a cleric issued a fatwa against the singer.

The cleric was quoted saying: "If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of Rs.10 lakhs for that person.”

Sonu took it as a challenge. He announced on Twitter he was ready to shave his head and asked the Maulavi to bring Rs 10 lakhs to his home. 

Sonu appeared before the media at his home Wednesday afternoon with a shiny bald pate and said, “I believe in all faiths and I didn’t speak against any religion.” 

Sonu Nigam also spoke about exercising his democratic right: "This is a social topic and not religious and I have a right to my opinion.”

Tags: sonu nigam, azaan row
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

