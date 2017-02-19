Entertainment, Bollywood

Saroj Khan left out of Tamma Tamma screening

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Feb 19, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 3:29 am IST
When it was first filmed with Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the 1990 film Thanedaar, it was Saroj Khan who choreographed.
Saroj Khan with Madhuri Dixit
 Saroj Khan with Madhuri Dixit

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are burning up the dance floor with Tamma Tamma’s new mix. But the song has a history. When it was first filmed with Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the 1990 film Thanedaar, it was Saroj Khan who choreographed the snazzy Bappi Lahiri number.

Strangely, everyone associated with the original number was called to either participate in the shooting or to watch the new version of the song, and dance after it was shot. Apart from Saroj Khan herself.

“Why should they call me? They don’t owe me anything,” Khan retorts, when asked why she wasn’t there to even watch the song while Madhuri, who had danced to her choreography, was present.

“Maybe they felt since Madhuri was there they didn’t need me around,” she says, adding scathingly, “You have to ask them why I wasn’t invited. I don’t mind not being invited.

The new version of any of my dance numbers must live up to some standard for them to invite me to watch it.” When asked what she thought of the new Tamma Tamma, the danseuse becomes diplomatic. “I haven’t seen the whole song. I’ve just seen the trailer. And I can’t comment,” she says.

Tags: varun dhawan, saroj khan

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'I love Salman': Pak actress Saba issues clarifiaction on video mocking B'wood stars

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium'.
 

India's only live volcano active again: National Institute of Oceanography

India's only live volcano in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has once again started spewing ash. (Representational Image)
 

Kamal Haasan mocks TN trust vote, asks people to approach Governor

The actor tweeted mocking the turn of events, projecting it as an insult to the democracy.
 

Virat Kohli pips MS Dhoni, 2nd only to Shah Rukh Khan in terms of brand value

Virat Kohli is ranked number 2 in the list of Indian celebrities with the highest brand value and is trailing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. MS Dhoni is placed on the ninth spot. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Sania Mirza critical of media's approach to her tax notice

Sania Mirza hit out at the media for giving her tax-evasion notice a lot of coverage. (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Apple finally wipe out BlackBerry?

The Canada-based company has rounded to zero per cent share among smartphone operating systems after shipping of 207,000 smartphones last quarter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra: Playing their cards well

Priyanka Chopra

Akshay Kumar’s dhoti kurta avatar

Akshay Kumar

B’town’s family dynamics

Kangana Ranaut’

Refused to wax my legs: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Upcoming Irrfan Khan starrer movie banned in Bangladesh

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham