Saroj Khan left out of Tamma Tamma screening

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are burning up the dance floor with Tamma Tamma’s new mix. But the song has a history. When it was first filmed with Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the 1990 film Thanedaar, it was Saroj Khan who choreographed the snazzy Bappi Lahiri number.

Strangely, everyone associated with the original number was called to either participate in the shooting or to watch the new version of the song, and dance after it was shot. Apart from Saroj Khan herself.

“Why should they call me? They don’t owe me anything,” Khan retorts, when asked why she wasn’t there to even watch the song while Madhuri, who had danced to her choreography, was present.

“Maybe they felt since Madhuri was there they didn’t need me around,” she says, adding scathingly, “You have to ask them why I wasn’t invited. I don’t mind not being invited.

The new version of any of my dance numbers must live up to some standard for them to invite me to watch it.” When asked what she thought of the new Tamma Tamma, the danseuse becomes diplomatic. “I haven’t seen the whole song. I’ve just seen the trailer. And I can’t comment,” she says.