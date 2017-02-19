Entertainment, Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra: Playing their cards well

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 19, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 8:37 am IST
They are being seen at all the right places at the right time.
Priyanka Chopra
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have indeed made the nation proud with their global recognition. While Quantico and Baywatch star Priyanka, can be seen in every talk show, Deepika, too, is not far behind. Both the divas recently made an appearance at the New York Fashion Week. Being seen at all the important places at the right time may rightly be the efforts put in by their well-oiled PR machineries.

Deepika’s much-hyped Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, unfortunately failed to live up to the audience’s expectation, but trade guru Taran Adarsh believes that one flop will not stop the actress from flying high. “I don’t think one failure will affect Deepika’s career. It could be a mere speed breaker for her. She was launched with Vin Diesel and not opposite just anybody. Hits and flops are part of the game, but one should appreciate the fact that Deepika and Priyanka are making their mark in Hollywood.”

To be in the right place at the right time is critical in this industry and most attribute this to PR agencies that work hard to position these actors in the right light. However, while Taran admits PRs are essential for actors, he feels the two would’ve done well even without them. “PRs can’t build an actor’s career. Also, Priyanka and Deepika have survived without PRs initially.” However, trade analyst Vinod Mirani adds, “Deepika’s film didn’t work, and now I think she has nothing much to look forward to in Hollywood.”

When it comes to PRs, Vinod believes that the likes of Priyanka are their own machineries. “The way Priyanka manages herself and her dealing with people is outstanding. Of course, she has a PR team, but she’s her own PR,” he said. However, there's been chatter on how Deepika lost out on Majid Majidi’s film because of a PR publicity overdrive. An industry insider, on the condition of anonymity, said, “With Deepika and Majid, things went berserk, but it’s not fair to blame anyone. If a film is in an actor’s destiny, he or she will get the part.”

The source went on to add, “A PR can play well with positioning their actors, and yes, Deepika and Priyanka’s PR have done a great job, but beyond that, it’s sheer talent that works for them.”

