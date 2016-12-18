Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra puts work on hold, flies to Mumbai for Christmas

The star had a busy year shooting for the second season of 'Quantico' and her upcoming debut film 'Baywatch'.
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shooting for her Hollywood TV drama 'Quantico' in NYC, is heading back home to celebrate Christmas and New Years with her family and close friends.

The actress has taken a break from work to spend some quality time with her dear ones in Mumbai.

The star had a busy year shooting for the second season of 'Quantico' and 'Baywatch', which will mark Priyanka's Hollywood silver screen debut. Before taking off, the actress shared a picture on social media, expressing her excitement to be coming back home.

"Mumbai calling! So excited to be going home... #airplanereading #flyfly #happyholidays #kickbacknrelax," Priyanka wrote on her official Instagram account.

The actress, who is in complete festive mood, celebrated Christmas with her team on the sets of 'Quantico'. "Thank you post team of #Quantico for our CIA FBI integrated Christmas scarves. We love it...," she wrote on Instagram.

