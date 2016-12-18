Not training Ranbir Kapoor for biopic: Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been preparing diligently for his role in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, has been getting little help from the actor. Contrary to rumours about Sanjay assisting Ranbir, the former has kept a safe distance from the film’s preparations — except for his meetings with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Sanjay categorically stated, “I am not giving Ranbir any training for the film. Rajkumar Hirani is there to take care of everything.”

Why the disinterest? A source close to both families attributes it to the shared history between the Dutts and Kapoors. He says, “Nargis and Raj Kapoor were known to have shared a fondness for each other. They worked in 16 films together, including Shree 420 and Awaara. Raj apparently couldn’t take things forward at the time, because he was married to Krishna Raj Kapoor. That is when Nargis gave in to Sunil Dutt’s advances and things materialised on the sets of Mother India, where he interestingly plays her son.”

It is since this alleged clandestine affair that the two families have maintained a distance from each other, one that Sanjay is following up on, long after his parents are gone.