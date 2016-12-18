Entertainment, Bollywood

Not training Ranbir Kapoor for biopic: Sanjay Dutt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Dec 18, 2016, 12:04 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 7:08 am IST
I am not giving Ranbir any training for the film. Rajkumar Hirani is there to take care of everything: Sanjay Dutt.
Sanjay Dutt.
 Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been preparing diligently for his role in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, has been getting little help from the actor. Contrary to rumours about Sanjay assisting Ranbir, the former has kept a safe distance from the film’s preparations — except for his meetings with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Sanjay categorically stated, “I am not giving Ranbir any training for the film. Rajkumar Hirani is there to take care of everything.”

Why the disinterest? A source close to both families attributes it to the shared history between the Dutts and Kapoors. He says, “Nargis and Raj Kapoor were known to have shared a fondness for each other. They worked in 16 films together, including Shree 420 and Awaara. Raj apparently couldn’t take things forward at the time, because he was married to Krishna Raj Kapoor. That is when Nargis gave in to Sunil Dutt’s advances and things materialised on the sets of Mother India, where he interestingly plays her son.”

It is since this alleged clandestine affair that the two families have maintained a distance from each other, one that Sanjay is following up on, long after his parents are gone.

Tags: sanjay dutt, ranbir kaboor

Lifestyle Gallery

It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Foetus taken out from baby’s belly

(Representational Image)
 

'Unpresidented' Trump tweet on China sets off deluge of mockery

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

MP: Rs 1 crore deposited in labourer's account; bank says it's 'mistake'

Asaram Vishwakarma, the labourer, learnt about the fortune sitting in his account with the Bank of India branch when he received an Income Tax notice dated November 30, seeking explanation. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Video: Virat Kohli almost knocks over England player with his throw

A wayward throw by Virat Kohli may have resulted in bad news for Liam Dawson. (Photo: PTI)
 

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur
 

'Humma Humma' remixed version a 'pale and uninspired job': Remo Fernandes

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Can’t thank Ashutosh Gowariker enough for Swades: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from his last film.

Salman Khan drops in to check on Iulia during her rehearsals

Salman Khan with Iulia Vantur

Vidya Balan's Kahaani 2 declared tax-free in UP

Vidya Balan

'Humma Humma' remixed version a 'pale and uninspired job': Remo Fernandes

(L) Still from the song 'Humma Humma'. Remo Fernandes (R), the original singer of the song.

Anurag Kashyap teams up with Aanand L Rai for a love story!

Aanand L Rai (L) and Anurag Kashyap (R).
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham