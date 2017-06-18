 LIVE !  :  Mohammad Amir ran through the India top order like a hot knife through butter. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Champions Trophy, Ind vs Pak final: 6-down India stare at defeat
 
Deepika Padukone gives her 'Pa' special Father's Day shout-out

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2017
Updated Jun 18, 2017, 8:30 pm IST
Taking to her Instagram page, the 31-year-old actress shared a snap with her father.
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone has let her dad, Prakash Padukone, know how much he means to her with a heart-warming post.

She captioned it as, "...And that is what I want to tell you my children, that there is no substitute for perseverance, hardwork, determination and passion for what you choose to do. If you love what you do, nothing else matters - neither awards nor compensation, not even the gratification of seeing your face in newspapers or television."

"The things that really matter in life are relationships, honesty, respect for your parents and elders. Material success is important, not fundamental to happiness and peace of mind...Thank you Pa for always inspiring us! #HappyFathersDay," she further wrote.

Prakash, who is a former badminton player and has won several matches for the country, recently celebrated his 62nd birthday.

The 'Tamasha' star, who was herself a national-level badminton player, has featured with her father in several ads.

Earlier, while accepting 'Best Actress Award' for her performance in 'Piku,' a teary-eyed Deepika read a letter from her dad.

 

"As you stand on the threshold of life's journey, I want to share with you some lessons that life has taught me.. Looking back, I realise that the most important thing about my childhood and adolescent years was my refusal to complain about my lot in life.there is no substitute for perseverance, hard work, determination, and passion for what you choose to do. If you love what you do, nothing else matters - not awards, nor compensation, not even the gratification of seeing your face in newspapers or television," she read.

