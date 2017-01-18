Entertainment, Bollywood

No jail for Salman Khan; Jodhpur Court acquits actor in Arms Act case

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jan 18, 2017, 11:53 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
The verdict came against him for alleged use and possession of fire arms with expired license.
Salman Khan
 Salman Khan

Jodhpur: A court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday acquitted Salman Khan in the case under Arms Act. He appeared in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

''Salman Khan acquitted in the Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence,'' Salman Khan's lawyer told ANI.

"We'll decide on the further action once we receive the copy of the order," Vishnoi Samaj's lawyer told ANI.

This is one of the four cases against the actor. The Rajasthan High Court had earlier acquitted him in two cases of poaching of chinkara.

Khan and his sister Alveera had arrived in Jodhpur on Tuesday evening.

Besides the cases of poaching of endangered antelopes under Wildlife (Protection) Act, a case under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against Khan for allegedly keeping and using the fire arms with expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998.

Arguments by both the sides in this case were completed on January 9, after which magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit reserved the judgement for January 18 directing the actor to be present in the court.

Before this, Khan had appeared in the court on March 10 last year for recording of his statements, wherein he had pleaded innocence and had stated that he had been framed in the case by the forest department.

His counsel H M Saraswat said, "We had argued in the court that there was no evidence that Khan was carrying fire arms either during his stay here or during alleged poaching. What he was found in possession with, were actually the air guns."

The defence also raised questions on the prosecution permission arguing that it was given by the then district magistrate Rajat Kumar Mishra and was not lawful.

Prosecution counsel B S Bhati, replying to the arguments, said that the prosecution permission was based on the facts and evidences furnished by the police in its investigation.

The case had reached the stage of judgement earlier on February 25, 2014 but sudden appearance of an undecided prosecution application before the trial court, moved by the then prosecution counsel in 2006 put off the verdict for two flat years.

Tags: salman khan, arms act
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni practice hitting sixes ahead of second ODI

Both batsmen were seen practicing hitting sixes ahead of the second ODI. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here’s why Ajay Devgn wrote an emotional letter to Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are friends with each other since very long time.
 

Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif slam haters of Dangal actress Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim was forced to apologise by trolls for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
 

Afghanistan's first female orchestra set to take WEF in Davos

The girls have overcome death threats and discrimination in this deeply conservative war-torn country to play together. (Photo: Videograb)
 

It happened! After Priyanka, Deepika makes her debut on Ellen's show!

Deepika's fanpage shared the picture on Instagram.
 

Sachin Tendulkar much better player than Virat Kohli: Muhammad Yousuf

Yousuf said he rates Tendulkar higher than Kohli because of the era in which the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

It's Official! Aditi Rao Hydari to play Bhoomi in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'.

Here’s why Ajay Devgn wrote an emotional letter to Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are friends with each other since very long time.

I tell Aryan to put on a T-shirt always; don't do something a girl can’t do: SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is not only a brilliant actor but also a best father to his sons, Aryan and AbRam

The Khans finally reunite! Shah Rukh and Salman team-up for a war movie

Salman and Shah Rukh are famous for their hit jodi in the movie Karan Arjun

Arms Act against Salman: Court verdict today

Salman Khan and his sister Alveera arrived here yesterday evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham