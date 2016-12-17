'We felt his voice is too recognisable': Aamir on why Rajini didn't dub for him

Mumbai: Amid reports that Rajinikanth turned down his request to dub for the Tamil version of upcoming film 'Dangal', actor Aamir Khan said they felt the southern megastar's voice didn't suit his character.

As per reports, Aamir had screened the film for Rajinikanth and also requested him to dub for his character for the Tamil version, which was turned down politely by Rajinikanth.

"The film will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. I did approach Rajini sir and he loved the film. We both felt his voice is too recognisable, as he is too famous. We felt his voice will not suit my face. He loved the film and is very encouraging," Aamir told reporters here at the teaser launch of 'Secret Superstar'.

He said a dubbing team will take a call to find a suitable voice for the Tamil version.

Aamir and Rajinikanth had worked together in 1995 film 'Aatank Hi Aatank'.

Asked about collaborating with the south star again, Aamir said, "I would love him to do Hindi films. I would love to work with him. I am a big fan of him. I am looking forward to 'Robot 2'."