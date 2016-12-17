I regret skipping education: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who stepped in the world of Indian cinema at the age of 20 with her debut film ‘Refugee’, was never keen on finishing college. Since academic performance never held much of an importance to the actress, she often bunked her classes and accompany sister Karisma Kapoor’s at her shoot.

It was after marrying Saif Ali Khan that Bebo regretted discontinuing her education. While talking a magazine, Kareena said, “I do regret skipping education. I meet Saif and his friends, and I feel like we get stuck in this whole thing of movies and monies, without having anything else to fall back on.”

The actress now tries to travel, meet different people and explore new things in life and that’s exactly what she wants for her child. “His family and friends are so well-read; some are Rhodes scholars, and most have studied at Oxford, Cambridge or Winchester. He is so particular about academics with his kids, Sara and Ibrahim as well, and I am happy that he will be so with this child too. I come from a family which has been obsessed with the movies, but as I have grown older, I have realized there is more to life than just that. Now I try to travel, meet different people, explore new things. And I want that for my child,” Kareena said.