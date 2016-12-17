 LIVE !  :  Local boy R Ashwin struck in the first over on Day 2 as he dismissed Ben Stokes. (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2: Lower order frustates India, England amass 477
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

I regret skipping education: Kareena Kapoor Khan

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 17, 2016, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 3:45 pm IST
It was after marrying Saif Ali Khan that Bebo regretted discontinuing her education.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who stepped in the world of Indian cinema at the age of 20 with her debut film ‘Refugee’, was never keen on finishing college. Since academic performance never held much of an importance to the actress, she often bunked her classes and accompany sister Karisma Kapoor’s at her shoot.

It was after marrying Saif Ali Khan that Bebo regretted discontinuing her education. While talking a magazine, Kareena said, “I do regret skipping education. I meet Saif and his friends, and I feel like we get stuck in this whole thing of movies and monies, without having anything else to fall back on.”

The actress now tries to travel, meet different people and explore new things in life and that’s exactly what she wants for her child. “His family and friends are so well-read; some are Rhodes scholars, and most have studied at Oxford, Cambridge or Winchester. He is so particular about academics with his kids, Sara and Ibrahim as well, and I am happy that he will be so with this child too. I come from a family which has been obsessed with the movies, but as I have grown older, I have realized there is more to life than just that. Now I try to travel, meet different people, explore new things. And I want that for my child,” Kareena said.

 

Tags: kareena kapoor khan, saif ali khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's maternity fashion game is on point!

Showing off her fabulous outfits, she seems to be making a statement that her maternity fashion game too, is on point.
04 Oct 2016 12:36 AM
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Not playing a pregnant woman in Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan

The film also stars Sonam, Swara and Shikha, and Kareena is absolutely thrilled to be part of the project.
20 Sep 2016 1:58 PM
Kareena is impressed with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Even if Ranbir gives 25 flops, he is the best actor till date: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena has come out in support of her cousin Ranbir , who has faced a string of unsuccessful films recently.
20 Sep 2016 11:27 AM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

National-level shooter attacks rape-accused Olympian Sanjeev Rajput

Sanjeev Rajput, the India's silver medallist at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, was attacked by a national-level shooter in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

I regret skipping education: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
 

Sonia Gandhi prefers 'non-polluted' Goa over Delhi: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's waves to the crowd during his Padyatra from Holy Sprit Church to Fatorda Ground at Margaon in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
 

Exclusive: Shraddha cancels KWK and Comedy Nights Bachao owing to medical emergency

Shraddha Kapoor
 

OnePlus 3 to go on sale for Rs 18,999 on Flipkart

OnePlus 3 will be available at this discounted price until December 18, 4 pm, according to the teaser released by Flipkart.
 

No Indian cricketer in Geoffrey Boycott's all-time XI

The former England opener is currently in India on commentary duties. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Exclusive: Shraddha cancels KWK and Comedy Nights Bachao owing to medical emergency

Shraddha Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra has kick-started Christmas celebrations in a very ‘Quantico’ way!

Priyanka with her 'Quantico' team(Pic courtesy: Instagram/ priyankachopra).

Hrithik-Kangana tiff: Actress says she 'felt naked when letters were exposed'

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's legal battle had started earlier this year.

I have been trying to avoid Ranbir Kapoor: Sanjay Dutt

Along with the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Ranbir will also be seen in 'Jagga Jasoos' next year.

'We felt his voice is too recognisable': Aamir on why Rajini didn't dub for him

Previously there were reports of Aamir Khan acting in 'Robot 2'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham