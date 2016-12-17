‘Humma Humma’ singer Remo calls its remixed version a ‘pale and uninspired job’

Mumbai: It’s a proven fact that classics are best left untouched. Be it iconic films like ‘Sholaay’ or the recently-released revamped version of ‘Saara Zamaana’ in ‘Kaabil’, critics as well as audience find it exceedingly difficult not to compare the ‘new age’ version to its original and far more legendary form.

The recreated version of 1995 iconic song ‘Humma Humma’ in Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘OK Jaanu’ has been slammed by one and all. If getting hammered on social media wasn’t enough, the original singer of the original song has expressed his views on the song and it is far from pretty.

Talking to Mid-day, Remo said, “There is nothing wrong in doing new versions of existing songs, as long as one brings something new to the table. It can be something plus, or at least something different. This version of Humma Humma, I am afraid, brings neither. It is but a pale, insipid version of the original. Vocally, instrumentally and arrangements-wise, it seems to be a hurried, uninspired job."

However, Tanishk Bagchi, one of the two singers of the remake fiasco, said, “Rahman sir has always been an inspiration, so for me, it was a chance to work with him (Rahman is the film composer). He suggested that Badshah and I work on the song since he knew we would bring a new flavour to it… Badshah and I started working together, so it is common sense that his presence would bring a rap element to the song. If you listen to it, the rap isn't the trademark Badshah style. He has done it in quite a unique manner."

Badshah’s involvement with the song has been criticised the most. Not just the song but the video has also received lukewarm response.

‘OK Jaanu’, which is the official remake of Mani Ratnam’s ‘OK Kanmani’, will release on January 13.