Box-office: Kangana's Simran outperforms Farhan's Lucknow Central

Mumbai: The numbers for the first two days for this week's two big releases - Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Lucknow Central - are out.

Both movies performed satisfactorily, with Kangana leading the Box Office race. However, Farhan Akhtar is not very far behind.

According to movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh, Simran grossed Rs. 2.77 crore on its first day, but registered a 35.74 per cent growth over the next day to earn Rs. 3.76 crore on Saturday, hence rounding the total collection to Rs. 6.53 crore in two days.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Central, registering a 38.24 per cent growth over the next day, jumped from Rs. 2.04 crore collection on Friday to Rs. 2.82 crore in the second day, hence achieving a total of Rs. 4.86 crore, as per Taran Adarsh.

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer, directed by Hansal Mehta is a story of a Gujarati housekeeping woman in the United States who gets involved in a world of crime while in pursuit of her ambitions.

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central stars Diana Penty alongside Farhan Akhtar. The plot revolves around a group of prisoners forming a music band in a the Lucknow Jail.