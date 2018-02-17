Akshay's Pad Man to be tax-free in Rajasthan, CM plans initiative on film's issue

Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Pad Man.'

Jaipur: Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Pad Man', which creates awareness about menstrual hygiene, will be made tax-free in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced on Friday.

Raje said she wants maximum number of women to see the film so that the message on sanitary hygiene can spread.

She also announced that sanitary pads machines will be installed in various schools and colleges in the rural areas in the state.

Directed by R Balki, 'Pad Man' also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

The movie is based on the real-life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.