Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film was 48 years ago

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has spend 48 glorious years in the Indian film industry and the megastar shared a series of nostalgic pictures to mark the occasion. The 74-year-old actor took to his blog where he posted on-set pictures clicked during the shooting of his debut film "Saat Hindustani".

"There is an avalanche of events related to this date the 15th of February... For on this date in the year of the Lord 1969...Yes that is nineteen sixty nine... I became an official entrant to the film industry, by signing my very first film, 'Saat Hindustani,'" Bachchan wrote.

The star shared photos from the premiere of the film for which he sported a Persian jacket which his friend got from Iran.

Bachchan also celebrated 44 years of his film "Bandhe Haath", 27 years of "Agneepath" and 10 years of "Eklavya". All the three films were released on February 16.