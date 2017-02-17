Entertainment, Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film was 48 years ago

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2017, 3:44 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 3:44 am IST
The star shared photos from the premiere of the film for which he sported a Persian jacket which his friend got from Iran.
The 74-year-old actor took to his blog where he posted on-set pictures clicked during the shooting of his debut film "Saat Hindustani".
 The 74-year-old actor took to his blog where he posted on-set pictures clicked during the shooting of his debut film "Saat Hindustani".

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has spend 48 glorious years in the Indian film industry and the megastar shared a series of nostalgic pictures to mark the occasion. The 74-year-old actor took to his blog where he posted on-set pictures clicked during the shooting of his debut film "Saat Hindustani".

"There is an avalanche of events related to this date the 15th of February... For on this date in the year of the Lord 1969...Yes that is nineteen sixty nine... I became an official entrant to the film industry, by signing my very first film, 'Saat Hindustani,'" Bachchan wrote.

The star shared photos from the premiere of the film for which he sported a Persian jacket which his friend got from Iran.  

Bachchan also celebrated 44 years of his film "Bandhe Haath", 27 years of "Agneepath" and 10 years of "Eklavya". All the three films were released on February 16.

Tags: amitabh bachchan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anil Kumble heaps praise on Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Anil Kumble lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his leadership qualities. (Photo: AFP)
 

Delhi boy gets Rs 71 lakh placement offer from Uber

US-based cab aggregator Uber (Photo: PTI)
 

BCCI will be back where they belong very very soon: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri warned other cricket boards against taking advantage of BCCI's current mess. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistan President gets licence to drive in Islamabad

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Barbers older than 60 shouldn't tonsure heads at TN temple: Madras HC

Palani Temple in Tamil nadu. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Vijender Singh to fight for second career title in April

Vijender Singh is presently the WBO Asia Pacific champion. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Govinda’s son not ready for B’wood yet

Yashvardhan Ahuja

Akshay Kumar bats for stronger judiciary

Akshay Kumar

Anurag raring to take on b-wood

Akshay, Salman and Karan

Kirti puts on weight for Indu Sarkar

Kirti Kulhari

'Vishal sir and I share a candid relationship': Shahid on Rangoon director

The film is slated to release on February 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham