Karan will always remain the most beautiful boy, says Shah Rukh Khan

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2017, 11:22 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan couldn't stop praising his close friend, Karan Johar during the latter's book launch..
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have worked together in many movies.
Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says that apart from his family, the only person, who understands him well, is his filmmaker friend Karan Johar. The 51-year-old actor, who has been close to Karan since their initial days in the film industry, complemented the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director for being a "wonderfully gifted sensitive person."

Shah Rukh gave a heartfelt speech at the launch of Karan's autobiography ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ here last evening, and said the book could have been called something else, like ‘The Good Boy’, ‘The Intelligent boy’ or ‘The Beautiful Boy’. I think he is a very sensitive boy, that's something the book could've been called. I have the inability to express my feelings, I have over sensitivity issues, I am complex and damaged, but I realised the only person apart from family, who can give me space or figure out what I am feeling, is only Karan," Shah Rukh said.

"He can understand what is happening in your heart, in your soul. He is an extremely wonderfully gifted sensitive person," the actor added.

The ‘Fan’ star said the book could also have been called ‘The Brave Boy’ as it is difficult to be different from rest of the world.

"The book could've been called, 'The Brave Boy'. I say this with vehemence and conviction. He is extremely different, and not just in the unique sense, he is different. It is difficult being different specially in our country, in the world we live in, and the society we have to face, he is just different," SRK said.

"To achieve what he has done, with the gusto and aplomb that he has achieved, is beyond the greatest of achievements. Because to be different and to do and be accepted, to run wild and free in this world is a very special thing," he said.

Shah Rukh, who has in his career given the biggest of hits with Karan, said for him the director will "always remain the most beautiful boy that I've seen in my life."

The book is in news for Johar's revelations about his fall out with close friend Kajol, his ups and downs with Shah Rukh and how his cinema is often labelled elitist. It has been co-authored by Poonam Saxena. Several close friends of Karan, including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Shakun Batra, Ayan Mukherjee among others, were present at the event.

In the book, Johar, 44, has also spoken at length about his life while growing up in a south Mumbai's film family and his initial hesitation about joining the industry.

